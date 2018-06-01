Inside your bin: How residents responded to recycling change

One month after it was announced recycling would be sent to landfill, Ipswich homeowners had made an effort to improve their recycling, the council said.

THERE has been an 'encouraging' return to recycling in Ipswich with residents responding well to the challenge of reducing contamination.

Works, Parks and Sport Committee acting chair David Morrison said recycling operations had resumed from May 22 under a new 12-month contract council signed with Visy Recycling.

In the first week 23 trucks with 285 tonnes of recycling was sent to Visy.

"This is an encouraging start," he said.

"I sincerely thank Ipswich residents for responding to our Recycle 4 message."

The council kicked-off its Recycle 4 campaign last month, which bans glass from the yellow-lid bins.

It targets four specific categories of recycling for residents to put in their recycling bin for the fortnightly collection.

They are:

Paper - newspaper, magazines, junk mail, office paper

Plastic - bottles and containers (milk, soft drink and shampoo bottles; yoghurt and ice-cream tubs)

Cardboard - boxes including pizza boxes

Cans and tins - aluminium and steel (drink cans, food tins and aerosol cans)

"The new 12-month recycling contract signed by council means we must get contamination rates down from the current 50 per cent to 15 per cent or lower," Cr Morrison said.

Council will be undertaking a detailed recycling audit program to determine the city-wide contamination rate and then track improvements over a number of months.

Cr Morrison said results will be published and would hopefully reveal residents were recycling right and on target to meet the 15 per cent figure.

He encouraged people to sign up to the Ipswich Bin App or visit the Ipswich City Council web page for more detailed information on recycling.