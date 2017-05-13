23°
News

Inside the life of MasterChef winner Julie Goodwin

Darren Hallesy | 13th May 2017 8:00 AM
Julie Goodwin has become something of a national treasure, and if there is one thing that hasn't changed, it's her attitude to food.
Julie Goodwin has become something of a national treasure, and if there is one thing that hasn't changed, it's her attitude to food.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JULIE Goodwin talks about her experiences since winning the first ever MasterChef title plus her new book 'Julie Goodwin's Essential Cookbook' which she hopes will be the 'cooking bible' for the next generation.

Julie Goodwin has become something of a national treasure, and if there is one thing that hasn't changed, it's her attitude to food. She sees food as something that is not only an expression of love, but an experience to be shared with those around you.

When she went on the show, she ran an IT business with her husband and was kept busy raising three young boys at her home on the Central Coast of New South Wales.

Fame has given her the chance to not only experience to travel, at one point as a contestant on I'm A Celebrity, but also to start her own cooking school, write for national magazines, plus has led to her latest job as co-host on her local FM radio station, which means very early starts.

Yet she still finds time to write cookbooks for the home cook in us all.

'Essential Cookbook' is her sixth book in seven years, and is the one that she hopes will be the inspiration for the next generation of home cooks.

"My goal is to create food that people can cook, that they want to cook, and can easily get the ingredients for. There are lots of cookbooks around with exotic ingredients and many techniques, but that's not what I'm about.

"I'm about feeding your family, having a meal with your friends and enjoying life around the dinner table.”

"It was the intention to have (this book) like a reference book, being something to refer to all the time. If you want to know how to poach an egg you can go to this book, if you want to make a basic chocolate cake, it's there,” Julie said. "Do you know I never knew how to poach an egg right using the swirling water method until I did work experience on MasterChef? I've cooked them that way ever since.”

Julie shot to national fame in 2009 when a new show on TV called MasterChef gave her the crown of grand final winner.

Since then, the show has become a juggernaut in the ratings, and Julies win to this days remains one of the most watched programs in Australian history as 3.74 million viewers tuned in.

To give you an idea of how big that figure is, this year's most watched show so far was the finale of Married at First Sight, which got 1.39 million viewers.

"If I could go back in time and say something to myself just before I won the title, I'd say 'hold on tight, things are gonna go crazy'.

"I've been so lucky, the whole experience of winning MasterChef has been wonderful. It has brought my family so many things, we've loved every minute, and it's never ending. I'm still writing for Woman's Weekly, and here I am now working in radio!

"The travel opportunities it has given my family, and the people we've met, for example...my son is a sports nut and on his 12th birthday he got to watch the Tigers train then hang out with them, you can't buy things like that.

"I normally get invited back for the finale each year, and I've featured in the ads as this is the first time they've taken a look back at contestants and what they are doing now,” Julie said. "I'm stoked to be a part of the show still. It's a strong brand, an authentic brand and so happy to help it any way I can.”

There is a school of thought that since the show started, Australians have looked differently at food. The interest in food and techniques from around the world has resulted in changes from chefs, establishments and even on the supermarket floor. It's one the reasons why the food and beverage industry in this country is booming, and why there are so many shows on TV about cooking.

"I agree one hundred per cent that Masterchef has changed the way we all look at food. I live on the Central Coast and I've watched ingredients start to appear in supermarkets that a few years ago you'd never dream of. People are aware very much of seasonality, being engaged with their food, and understanding where it comes from,” Julie said. "People just bought oranges all year round in the past but now they understand that the ones in summer are imported and when the best time of year is to buy Australian produce.”

Julie Goodwin will appear at the Noosa Food and Wine Festival
Julie Goodwin will appear at the Noosa Food and Wine Festival

Julie has perfected over 300 recipes in her new book, and she hopes that it is treated the same way that the old cookbooks of the 70s' and 80s' that can be found in most kitchens. There's many a home in Australia with a CWA cookbook sitting on the shelf, just don't' ask her which is her favourite.

"I can't say what my favourite recipe is in the book, that's like asking which is your favourite child? My favourite kind of dish is one that is served on a table in a pot and is very communal. As far as nailing recipes, desserts are the ones that take the most testing and perfecting. They are a science, you add and taste, then add and taste, then put it in the oven and hope it's right.

"For me, cooking for people is an expression of love, it's how I communicate with them in a way. Most nights when I'm cooking dinner my sons or their girlfriends will pull up a chair to the bench and we'll talk while I'm cooking. That sort of communion, that sharing, brings you closer, and I remember doing the same thing with my mum and my grandmother.”

Julie believes that sharing a meal as a family is something that should be enjoyed, and treasured, as her fast-growing sons are proof of. For many parents, just getting kids to the table can be hard.

"It's all a question of time. That time you have around the table is so quick. It doesn't have to go for an hour, even if its 20 minutes you need a strict policy on it. Make some fun, ask everyone what the highlight of their day is. My advice is to use those opportunities as precious as they are, they truly are. If I could go back to time with my sons again I would, as they are coming to the age now where they are going to spread their wings and fly away, and I hope they will one day come back with their kids, so I'm setting those foundations with them.

"My boys are now 19, 20 and 21 years old. I hope I've done enough with them, those are the relationships and bonds you have to build. For me to cook and share a meal with them is one of the easiest, best and most wonderful ways to do that.

"They're keen to get on with their lives and they are looking backwards at their childhoods now, they are adults, so you need to hold onto those moments, especially when they are 'tweens'. Sit down with them over a meal and engage, it's the best opportunity to connect with them.”

Julie hopes the book becomes the new 'go to' book for a whole generation, and personally vouches for each of the 300-plus recipes.

"It's a go to book for people wanting to learn, and still for those who can cook already. If you have someone (like a son or daughter) who is leaving home and you want to give it to them its perfect. I promise you the recipes work,” Julie said.

"I want them to work, I want the reader to have success with them. My end goal, the reason I do all this, is for people to make these recipes and then sit around the family table and enjoy food.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  cooking food julie goodwin masterchef recipe

WATCH: Ipswich 'the best city on earth': Karl Stefanovic

WATCH: Ipswich 'the best city on earth': Karl Stefanovic

Sexiest man on TV loves 'The Switch'

Garage engulfed in flames, fuelled by accelerant

Fire truck generic. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

Firefighters were called to the blaze around 7am.

PHOTOS: Vintage cars draw hundreds to region

Leigh Pokarier of Brassall entered her VW Beetle 'Lil Ruby' in the show, taking home a people's choice award for her efforts.

MORE than 600 people travelled to Prenzlau for the annual car show

Watchdog launches mass audit of Ipswich businesses

A waitress is seen holding a coffee at a cafe in Canberra, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The Fair Work Commission today announced cuts to Sunday and public holiday penalty rated in the retail and hospitality industries. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Fair Work to descend on Ipswich, audit 200 businesses

Local Partners

The iconic 'busted hat' that tells a million stories

Ipswich man's 47-year-old Scouts hat in new Ipswich Show section

Russell Morris the real deal at Queens Park gig

LEGEND: Australian blues and roots icon Russell Morris is performing in Ipswich as part of Jazz, Wine and Blues.

ARIA hall of famer and blues great rocks with inspiring Oz stories

What's on in Ipswich this weekend

TASTY: Decorated cake judging at the show.

Six things to do in the city and surrounds

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

LIVE MUSIC: This One Time at Band Camp perform for the large crowd at ANZAC Park on New Year's Eve. Adrian Brookes, Craig Walsh, Scott Rub and Seb Harris. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

The latest from the city's live music scene

Hollywood fearing worst US summer in a decade

TOO many sequels mean Hollywood is bracing for one of their worst peak seasons in years.

What's on in Ipswich this weekend

TASTY: Decorated cake judging at the show.

Six things to do in the city and surrounds

TV Insider: My visit to the MasterChef mansion

The MasterChef contestants take their table tennis very seriously.

The mini-mansion is more than just a place to sleep.

Charlie Hunnam tells all about new King Arthur blockbuster

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

"If only you knew what a weird neurotic young man I am."

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

The film that even Netflix has refused to air will screen in Nimbin

Experiment blues rockers all fired up for year ahead

ECLECTIC: Ipswich band Fire and Whistle Theory.

IPSWICH band Fire and Whistle theory may be the next big thing

Weird explanation over ‘great Logie robbery’

Samuel Johnson’s silver Logie is seen just hours before it was stolen in a Melbourne pub.

Man who stole Samuel Johnson’s Logie painted a ‘heartless thief’.

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 $399,000...

With the emphasis focused on the great outdoor lifestyle, you'll spend all your time relaxing and entertaining with the great set up that this home has to...

Limestone Ridges is the place to be!

481 Limestone Ridges Road, Limestone Ridges 4305

House 3 1 6 SOLD UNDER THE...

LAST CHANCE TO VIEW BEFORE AUCTION-PLEASE CALL ME TO BOOK IN A TIME THIS WEEK! Make no mistakes here, this rare find is presented to sell at Auction! A lifestyle...

GREAT INVESTMENT HIGH ON THE HILL

82 Hill Street, Tivoli 4305

House 2 1 1 SOLD UNDER THE...

This quintessential Queenslander oozes charm and appeal from a bygone era. With a picket fence, traditional faÃ§ade, polished timber floor boards, VJ walls, and a...

POST WAR CHARMER IN IDYLLIC LOCATION

12 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 1 SOLD PRIOR TO...

This character filled post war home is nestled in one of Ipswich's finest pockets. Surrounded by an abundance of renovated homes and tree lined streets this is...

The Complete Package – The Best of All Things Old &amp; New!

4 Jackes Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 5 2 2 $599,000

This stunning family home is sure to impress the fussiest of buyers. It embodies the old world charm of yesteryear whilst also offering every modern convenience...

CHARACTER QUEENSLANDER WITH INNER-CITY ADDRESS !!

11 Wellen Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 $289,000 Neg

HERE it is… a beautiful little Queenslander, with a block over 800 square metres, all under 300k !! Located in a quiet little street of Bundamba, and being only...

&quot;LIFESTYLE INDULGENCE AT AN AFFORDBLE PRICE&quot;

30 Pearse Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 $489,000

Superbly constructed and designed with families in mind this meticulously presented home offers unrivalled lifestyle living. You will feel as if you are on...

HUGE LUXURY HOME on over an Acre of Riverfront Land

135 Moores Pocket Road, Moores Pocket 4305

House 5 2 2 $469,000

THE ULTIMATE FAMILY HOME complete with MEDIA ROOM, CHILDREN'S RETREAT and HUGE BACK YARD stretching long & straight to the River's Edge (5218SQM Block). This...

Four Bedrooms For The Price Of Three!

16 Blanck Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 3 $289,000

Situated on a 731m2 block on a quiet Street that ends in a cul-de-sac connected to the Bethany Private Primary School, this genuinely rare 4-bedroom home is ready...

GREAT VALUE CHARACTER HOME (Circa 1900) + BIG SHED ON 890SQM

6 Mary Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 4 Offers From...

Classic, picture perfect "Queenslander" boasting traditional wraparound verandah situated on a generous, elevated 890sqm corner block in a sought after location...

Big send off for the Ipswich Mall

Above: Alli Grant and Tim Krause of Red and White Foundation and Chris Went CEO of St Andrews Hospital Ipswich are hosting the last dining event in the mall before the redevelopment.

Residents have one last chance to experience the end of an era

FLASHBACK: Historic moment to be recreated at grand opening

VISION: The new owners of the old technical college buildings, James and Tracey Long.

How Ipswich Technical College came to be

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!