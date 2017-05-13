Inside the life of MasterChef winner Julie Goodwin

Julie Goodwin has become something of a national treasure, and if there is one thing that hasn't changed, it's her attitude to food.

Julie Goodwin has become something of a national treasure, and if there is one thing that hasn't changed, it's her attitude to food. She sees food as something that is not only an expression of love, but an experience to be shared with those around you.

When she went on the show, she ran an IT business with her husband and was kept busy raising three young boys at her home on the Central Coast of New South Wales.

Fame has given her the chance to not only experience to travel, at one point as a contestant on I'm A Celebrity, but also to start her own cooking school, write for national magazines, plus has led to her latest job as co-host on her local FM radio station, which means very early starts.

Yet she still finds time to write cookbooks for the home cook in us all.

'Essential Cookbook' is her sixth book in seven years, and is the one that she hopes will be the inspiration for the next generation of home cooks.

"My goal is to create food that people can cook, that they want to cook, and can easily get the ingredients for. There are lots of cookbooks around with exotic ingredients and many techniques, but that's not what I'm about.

"I'm about feeding your family, having a meal with your friends and enjoying life around the dinner table.”

"It was the intention to have (this book) like a reference book, being something to refer to all the time. If you want to know how to poach an egg you can go to this book, if you want to make a basic chocolate cake, it's there,” Julie said. "Do you know I never knew how to poach an egg right using the swirling water method until I did work experience on MasterChef? I've cooked them that way ever since.”

Julie shot to national fame in 2009 when a new show on TV called MasterChef gave her the crown of grand final winner.

Since then, the show has become a juggernaut in the ratings, and Julies win to this days remains one of the most watched programs in Australian history as 3.74 million viewers tuned in.

To give you an idea of how big that figure is, this year's most watched show so far was the finale of Married at First Sight, which got 1.39 million viewers.

"If I could go back in time and say something to myself just before I won the title, I'd say 'hold on tight, things are gonna go crazy'.

"I've been so lucky, the whole experience of winning MasterChef has been wonderful. It has brought my family so many things, we've loved every minute, and it's never ending. I'm still writing for Woman's Weekly, and here I am now working in radio!

"The travel opportunities it has given my family, and the people we've met, for example...my son is a sports nut and on his 12th birthday he got to watch the Tigers train then hang out with them, you can't buy things like that.

"I normally get invited back for the finale each year, and I've featured in the ads as this is the first time they've taken a look back at contestants and what they are doing now,” Julie said. "I'm stoked to be a part of the show still. It's a strong brand, an authentic brand and so happy to help it any way I can.”

There is a school of thought that since the show started, Australians have looked differently at food. The interest in food and techniques from around the world has resulted in changes from chefs, establishments and even on the supermarket floor. It's one the reasons why the food and beverage industry in this country is booming, and why there are so many shows on TV about cooking.

"I agree one hundred per cent that Masterchef has changed the way we all look at food. I live on the Central Coast and I've watched ingredients start to appear in supermarkets that a few years ago you'd never dream of. People are aware very much of seasonality, being engaged with their food, and understanding where it comes from,” Julie said. "People just bought oranges all year round in the past but now they understand that the ones in summer are imported and when the best time of year is to buy Australian produce.”

Julie Goodwin will appear at the Noosa Food and Wine Festival

Julie has perfected over 300 recipes in her new book, and she hopes that it is treated the same way that the old cookbooks of the 70s' and 80s' that can be found in most kitchens. There's many a home in Australia with a CWA cookbook sitting on the shelf, just don't' ask her which is her favourite.

"I can't say what my favourite recipe is in the book, that's like asking which is your favourite child? My favourite kind of dish is one that is served on a table in a pot and is very communal. As far as nailing recipes, desserts are the ones that take the most testing and perfecting. They are a science, you add and taste, then add and taste, then put it in the oven and hope it's right.

"For me, cooking for people is an expression of love, it's how I communicate with them in a way. Most nights when I'm cooking dinner my sons or their girlfriends will pull up a chair to the bench and we'll talk while I'm cooking. That sort of communion, that sharing, brings you closer, and I remember doing the same thing with my mum and my grandmother.”

Julie believes that sharing a meal as a family is something that should be enjoyed, and treasured, as her fast-growing sons are proof of. For many parents, just getting kids to the table can be hard.

"It's all a question of time. That time you have around the table is so quick. It doesn't have to go for an hour, even if its 20 minutes you need a strict policy on it. Make some fun, ask everyone what the highlight of their day is. My advice is to use those opportunities as precious as they are, they truly are. If I could go back to time with my sons again I would, as they are coming to the age now where they are going to spread their wings and fly away, and I hope they will one day come back with their kids, so I'm setting those foundations with them.

"My boys are now 19, 20 and 21 years old. I hope I've done enough with them, those are the relationships and bonds you have to build. For me to cook and share a meal with them is one of the easiest, best and most wonderful ways to do that.

"They're keen to get on with their lives and they are looking backwards at their childhoods now, they are adults, so you need to hold onto those moments, especially when they are 'tweens'. Sit down with them over a meal and engage, it's the best opportunity to connect with them.”

Julie hopes the book becomes the new 'go to' book for a whole generation, and personally vouches for each of the 300-plus recipes.

"It's a go to book for people wanting to learn, and still for those who can cook already. If you have someone (like a son or daughter) who is leaving home and you want to give it to them its perfect. I promise you the recipes work,” Julie said.

"I want them to work, I want the reader to have success with them. My end goal, the reason I do all this, is for people to make these recipes and then sit around the family table and enjoy food.”