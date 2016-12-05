33°
INSIDE STORY: Disused pipeline stops hundreds from building

Joel Gould
| 5th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
TRAIL OF TEARS: Route of the disused Santos oil pipeline which is stopping hundreds of Ipswich residents from building.
TRAIL OF TEARS: Route of the disused Santos oil pipeline which is stopping hundreds of Ipswich residents from building. Contributed

A DISUSED Santos oil pipeline running through hundreds of Ipswich residential properties is preventing people from building pools, garages and sheds in their yards and has been for more than 50 years.

So now Ipswich councillor Paul Tully is calling on Santos to act to extinguish the easements which they hold along the pipeline that runs through Ipswich from Grandchester to Carole Park, and travels through Brisbane's southern suburbs to the Port of Brisbane.

And if they won't do it willingly, Cr Tully has called on the State Government to legislate so that they must.

Cr Tully pointed out they were easements Santos could never use again.

He said they now needed to forfeit their claim to the easements for the 300km line so that the registered easements could be removed from property owners' titles.

Cr Tully has had residents from Bellbird Park, Raceview and Camira complain to him that they had applied to a building certifier for a shed or pool, and because they had an easement their applications were rejected by Santos.

"It was an oil pipeline commissioned via a series of easements from Moonie to Brisbane in 1964," Cr Tully said.

"They then decommissioned that pipeline after a major oil leak in Brisbane in 2007.

"The government at the time put pressure on Santos to decommission the pipeline and undertake never again to use it for oil.

"But the problem is that a lot of people have the pipeline going through their residential properties and they can't put pools in and they can't build garages or garden sheds.

"It is high time that Santos forfeited their claim to these easements because there are a lot of people in Ipswich, and Brisbane as well, who are impacted."

Cr Tully said it made no sense for Santos to retain rights to the easements.

"It is an abandoned oil line so why should it stay on people's title? Why should it be an impediment to them improving their properties?

"It is about time Santos stood up to their corporate responsibility.

"It is a pipeline people can't build adjacent to, and they certainly can't build over it

"Santos are being unreasonable over this and they should walk away from the easement.

"If Santos is not prepared to act unilaterally then I am calling on the State Government, by legislation, to extinguish the easement along the pipeline route."

Cr Tully said residents' patience had worn completely thin.

"Santos decided to close the pipeline after a major spill at Algester in July 2007 of more than 100,000 litres of oil caused 400 homes to be evacuated," Cr Tully said way back in 2010.

"The easement also affects works over or adjacent to the pipeline and easement such as excavation (hand or machinery), tree planting, moving heavy equipment, building drains, changing land profiles, trenching, boring, blasting and building structures.

"In all these situations, prior written approval is required from Santos.

"In a recent case, a Bellbird Park property owner adjacent to the pipeline was prevented from further developing his land by Santos."

The QT asked Santos for comment but did not receive one by deadline.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  development ipswich ipswich city council oil pipeline paul tully santos

Local Partners

TRAIL OF TEARS: Route of the disused Santos oil pipeline which is stopping hundreds of Ipswich residents from building.

THE State must act if Santos won't says Cr Paul Tully.

