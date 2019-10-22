Revealed: Inside Rafa’s stunning wedding

It was definitely "love all" for tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and his longtime love, Mery Perello, when the two married over the weekend in a ceremony on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Now, the couple have given fans a first look into the big day by releasing two photos of the star-studded nuptials.

Perello, 31, wore a stunning long-sleeved dress by Spanish designer Rosa Clara as she wed tennis champ, Nadal, 33 at the British-owned La Fortaleza - Spain's most expensive property - on Mallorca on Saturday.

The couple shared two stunning photos from the wedding online, including the first full-length photo of Perello's breathtaking wedding dress.

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perello were married over the weekend at a luxury hotel in Spain. Picture: Fundacion Rafa Nadal via Getty Images

The newlyweds are seen standing with their arms around each other as they posed for photos at the spectacular Spanish fort.

Designer Clara also revealed she had dressed Perello's mother, María Pascual, as well as Nadal's mum, Ana María Parera, and sister, Maribel Nadal, also known as Isabel Marie, in designs from her cocktail collection.

"I feel very fortunate to have met Mery and to have designed the wedding dress she had always dreamt of," Clara said in a statement.

The happy couple have been together for 14 years. Picture: Fundacion Rafa Nadal via Getty Images

"Being part of this moment is thrilling and a little scary - the responsibility that comes with a wedding like this that receives so much international attention is enormous.

"The connection with Mery was immediate, as it was with her mother and Rafa's mother and sister. They're an extraordinary family and it has been a pleasure to work with them."

Nadal and perello have been together for 14 years, married in front of 350 guests at the beautiful 17th century property, which overlooks the bay of Pollensa in northeast Mallorca.

The star studded event on Saturday was attended by the king and queen emeritus of Spain, Juan Carlos and Sofia, and numerous other famous guests. The guests at the private ceremony arrived discreetly and could mostly only be seen through the windows of their vehicles.

The guests included two of the tennis superstar's uncles - Toni Nadal, his former longtime coach; and Miguel Angel Nadal, a former player for FC Barcelona and Spain's national soccer team, both of whom gathered at Nadal's tennis academy in Manacor, Nadal's birthplace, before travelling as part of a large group to the private ceremony on Punta Avancada Peninsula.

Also attending the ceremony were some of Spain's other tennis stars of the past quarter-century, including 1998 French Open champion Carlos Moya, Nadal's current coach; David Ferrer; and Feliciano Lopez.

Wedding dress designer Rosa Clara confirmed on social media that it was the company behind Perello's gown, which it described as "an exquisitely clean-lined haute couture design".

The 33-year-old Nadal ranks among the greatest tennis players to ever pick up a racquet.

He has captured 19 Grand Slam singles titles, just one shy of the record held by his arch rival, 38-year-old Swiss great Roger Federer.

GRafael Nadal’s good friend Roger Federer was not at the wedding. Picture: Getty Images for Laver Cup

Twelve of those major titles have come at the French Open, tennis' biggest clay-court event, where Nadal has a mind-boggling 93-2 record dating back to 2005. Nadal has won 85 singles titles overall (fourth-most in tennis history) and spent a total of 196 weeks as the world's No. 1 player.