Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Where Harry and Meghan are staying

15th Oct 2018 2:30 PM

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived at Admiralty House, the residence that they'll reportedly consider their home base throughout their highly anticipated Australian tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - and their entourage - flew into Sydney Airport early this morning and were escorted by an impressive security contingent across the city to the Governor-General's sprawling harbourside mansion in Kirribilli.

 

Meghan and Harry looked happy and relaxed as they landed in Sydney on Monday. Picture: Matrix
Meghan and Harry looked happy and relaxed as they landed in Sydney on Monday. Picture: Matrix

It had previously been speculated that the royals would be staying in a multimillion-dollar eight-bedroom mansion in Sydney's Point Piper, but it's since been reported they'll instead base themselves at Admiralty House.

 

The building is heritage-listed. Picture: Alamy
The building is heritage-listed. Picture: Alamy

The Governor-General's estate, built in 1842, has hosted plenty of VIP guests of the Government - including the Queen - and will no doubt deliver a luxurious stay for Prince Harry and Meghan.

Outside, the property includes a gatehouse, stunning gardens and lawns, a private wharf, and a swimming pool.

The sandstone building is also designed with a number of elegant arches. Picture: OOSGG
The sandstone building is also designed with a number of elegant arches. Picture: OOSGG

Prince Harry and Meghan's first official royal tour will include time in Sydney, Melbourne, Dubbo and Fraser Island, as well as other Commonwealth countries, including Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The couple has a stacked itinerary which includes public picnics, farm visits and a "Fluoro Friday" for mental health, but are predominantly here for the Invictus Games.

Their arrival today has been fairly low-key (as much as possible) as their official duties won't kick off until tomorrow.

 

Meghan waved as their car drove through the gates. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Meghan waved as their car drove through the gates. Picture: Dylan Robinson
The Duke and Duchess arrive at Admiralty House in Kirribilli. Picture: Dylan Robinson
The Duke and Duchess arrive at Admiralty House in Kirribilli. Picture: Dylan Robinson
The house is built on a hectare block of land. Picture: Alamy
The house is built on a hectare block of land. Picture: Alamy
It boasts sprawling green lawns. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
It boasts sprawling green lawns. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Prime real estate on the harbour. Picture: Alamy
Prime real estate on the harbour. Picture: Alamy

Related Items

australia meghan markle prince harry sydney tour

Top Stories

    Council's 20 new young advisors meet for the first time

    Council's 20 new young advisors meet for the first time

    Council News A new branch of Ipswich City Council has been established

    • 15th Oct 2018 4:03 PM
    'Get well Constable Peter': Preps rally for injured officer

    premium_icon 'Get well Constable Peter': Preps rally for injured officer

    Crime Constable Peter McAulay was struck by a car on Brisbane Rd

    Uber weird food delivery a hit with expectant mums

    premium_icon Uber weird food delivery a hit with expectant mums

    News What's the weirdest place you've had food delivered?

    Local Partners