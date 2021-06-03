Inside police operation that seized drug-laced lollies
Drug-soaked gummy bears stashed inside vehicles police searched at a weekend operation have been seized as more than 90 people face charges.
Two kilograms of gummy bears in vacuum sealed bags, along with bags of cookies and chocolates, were among the items seized under Operation Mackay Fraser.
Mackay Tactical Crime Squad officer and operation lead Senior Sergeant Scott Ingram said ketamine, cannabis, LCD and a small amount of cocaine were the most common drugs detected.
A total of 93 people were charged on a combined 195 offences including a father with a child in the car who allegedly tested positive in a roadside drug test.
Operation Mackay Fraser targeted impaired drivers at Yalboroo near the Happy Daze festival over four days from Friday to Monday.
Of the 458 roadside drug tests, police reported 35 positive results.
Just three drivers were found over the alcohol limit from more than 1600 breath tests.