Inside new $10.5 million STEM building ready for new year

Ipswich Grammar School's new $10.5 million STEM building will be ready for the 2021 school year.

IPSWICH Grammar School students will return in 2021 to a brand new STEM building and there are grand plans for the school’s former science block.

Work on the $10.5 million three-storey facility started early this year and it will be ready for use from day one of the 2021 school year on January 27.

Headmaster Richard Morrison said the building will be used by boys from Prep to Year 12.

“The building has a mix of traditional and technology-rich learning spaces, laboratories, an outdoor learning space on level three and a 155-seat lecture theatre,” he said.

“Ipswich Grammar School has a strong history in the fields that make up STEM and a number of our old boys have achieved wonderful things in their fields of expertise.

“Even now, a large proportion of graduating Year 12 boys choose to pursue further study and careers in STEM fields.”

One significant benefit of the new facility is that the school’s original building - the Great Hall - is now opened up to views from Woodend Rd.

The STEM building is the first secondary school building to be built on the Wooded campus since 1985.

The Murray Hancock building, Box Room, former dormitory wing and dining hall were all demolished in the process.

The State Government contributed $750,000 to the project.

The 155-seat lecture theatre will be available for outside use.

Work is underway to plan the conversion of the former science block into a three-storey arts precinct with dedicated spaces for visual art, drama and music.

