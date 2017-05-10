INSIDE LOOK: Sneak peek at Ipswich's newest gym

A NEW gym with an Australian-first training program will open in Ipswich this month.

It will be the second Snap Fitness site in Ipswich in addition to the popular Yamanto gym and can hold more than 1000 members.

Club manager and Brassall local Chris Newman said the about 350 clubs in the USA offered 'Alloy' training and Snap Fitness West Ipswich was the first group to bring it to Australia.

"The big thing that makes us different to other gyms is our dedicated functional training room," he said.

"The Alloy classes are fresh out of the USA and we will be offering them for free.

"Alloy is bridging the gap between Crossfit and normal gym work. It focuses on seven different movements and uses things like kettle bells, ropes and sleds. It's definitely not boring."

The fitness fanatic said the 800sqm gym will include two caged deadlift platforms, a large free weights area, multiple treadmills and cardio machines, a seperate group training room, showers and toilets as well as a large selection of weight machines.

"We will be doing a hard hat tour through the site on the 18th and hope to open by the 25th but memberships are open now," he said.

"Moving forward we want to start more classes in things like yoga and bootcamp depending on the demand."

The club is also looking for personal trainers.

"If people jump on seek.com.au they can apply," Mr Newman said.

"The big thing for us is being a community based gym with a family vibe.

"I want (trainers) to be able to know everyone by name and face and to see their progress."

The club is co-owned by three people, Anthony Miles, David Noonan and Sam Riley who between them own more than 15 Snap Fitness gyms around Australia.

Mr Miles said he rejected 20-30 locations in larger cities like Sydney before finding the West Ipswich location.

"The Ipswich population is quite good and the concentration of gyms isn't that high at the moment and it made sense for us (to open)," he said.

"We have the option to start with this one and look at other options in Ipswich like Booval down the track.

"We're always trying to put on the best combination of services we can have (at West Ipswich), might have a crèche down the track and more classes.

"Our goal is to have a good footprint in Ipswich and provide another quality option for people."

Snap Fitness in West Ipswich plans to open its doors on May 25.