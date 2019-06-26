Inside look at $9m school arts centre declared state's best

DANCE: Ipswich State High School students perform at the opening of the school's $9 million Performing Arts Centre.

AUSTRALIA'S next Hollywood mega-star may come from Ipswich State High School thanks to its "world-class, state-of-the-art" performing arts centre.

With a performance stage, two drama learning rooms, dance studios and an ensemble studio, the $9 million facility has been touted as one of the best in Queensland.

The facility was opened by Education Minister Grace Grace yesterday despite being in use since January.

The centre also includes a state-of-the-art recording and editing studio and a lighting and sound booth, teaching students digital and technological skills.

Ms Grace said the two-storey centre could be used by students, staff and Ipswich community groups.

"It's great to see a performing arts centre of such a professional standard already in use at Ipswich State High, supporting students with a passion for the arts," she said.

"Teaching students to use this equipment will open many doors after they graduate and ensure they're ready for the jobs of the future."

Ipswich State High School principal Simon Riley was proud to provide "what the kids deserve".

"This wonderful new performing arts centre is not just good for the school but meets a need in the community as well. We are already getting requests for hire from a range of local organisations who are queuing up to use it," he said.

Ms Grace also confirmed O-Block, a new eight-classroom building proposed for the school, was scheduled to start at the end of the year.

Mr Riley said the eight extra classrooms, along with demountable buildings scheduled to arrive next term, would facilitate the school's rapid growth.

"We should be close to okay, it just depends on our special programs and the popularity of those," he said.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said the world-class arts facility was exciting.

"It's really pleasing to see this kind of an investment in our Ipswich schools which are continuing to grow," he said.