Inside knowledge of why men are faster than women

Ipswich international hockey umpire Steve Rogers (left) with Brisbane official Adam Kearns during the recent Pro League matches.

HAVING shared in Australian hockey history umpiring a women's international match, Steve Rogers explained what it was like between the genders.

"The men are a lot quicker,'' Rogers said, having recently officiated in eight IHF Pro League games.

"The men spread out a lot more.

"The (New Zealand v Belgium) game I did with the South African girl, I was just shocked how congested the women are inside the circle.

"The men kind of lead out towards the sideline and get the ball. The women kind of lead in.''

However, at international level, Rogers was thrilled to be involved with both genders.

"I loved it,'' said Rogers who coped well with the added pressure.

His other Pro League series earlier this year were between Argentina and The Netherlands, New Zealand against Great Britain and Argentina versus New Zealand.

"It's been a busy five weeks,'' he said. "Lots of flying. Lots of being away from family and everything.''

As someone keen to help others, Rogers hopes to continue sharing his knowledge in his home city being an Ipswich Hockey umpires co-ordinator.

That includes using the earpieces and related equipment on the field.

"I think they are a great learning curve for the younger guys,'' he said.

"Especially when you are teaching them position wise you can always say 'take a step this way' or 'get back to the backline' or 'get on your bike and get in front of the players'.

"Just little cues like that.''

Ipswich Hockey had 23 umpires being developed by Rogers and other experienced officials like Leonie Young and Mark Eleison.

Those future umpires include Rogers' children Hudson, 10, and Mackenzie, 13, who are learning the craft in under-11 (E-Grade) competition.

"Both my kids went through the course last year and thought that they would get it easier because I was there,'' Rogers said. "But they learnt the hard way.

"It was good.''