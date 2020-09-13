Inside info, trust and skill lift Pride to massive upset

Western Pride footballer Jacob Advaney was one of three players to score a double in his team’s biggest win of the season. Picture: David Lems

STAND tall Western Pride young guns after conquering the competition leaders.

You are listening, sticking together, being trusted and following a successful blueprint.

After upsetting South West Thunder 6-1 in their latest Football Queensland Premier League contest, Pride are climbing up the ladder at the right time of the cutthroat season.

With neighbours, the Ipswich Knights, losing 3-1 to Wynnum on Friday night, Pride are gaining some valuable momentum in their quest to regain National Premier League status.

Against a team that had only lost one previous match this season, Pride capitalised on having an extra man when Thunder's Jacob Bigby received his marching orders late in the first half. Pride scored four second half goals.

"We've been working on it,'' Catton said, pleased with Pride's impressive attack.

"The (South West) red card helped but we were in a good position (up 2-1) before the red card and we'd done a lot.

"Having Jace (former South West goalkeeper Jace Hudson) helped as we had a fair bit of intel on them which was nice.

Former South West Thunder goalkeeper Jace Hudson played a key role in plotting Western Pride’s latest victory. Picture: Nev Madsen

"I've watched so much of video of them (Thunder) and I think we've got a little blueprint now to show how to beat them.

"But the fact is they only had 10 (men) so we've got to look at it with perspective.

"In the first half, there were still moments where we struggled.''

However, the underlining story is Pride is getting better each week.

Saturday night's win at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex was easily the rebuilding side's biggest win of the season.

Western Pride head coach Andrew Catton.

Catton was proud of how his young players are building momentum.

"We are getting there,'' he said.

"The thing I was really happy about we lost Bennie Piper last week (red card) but Connor (Maynard) came in and I thought he was excellent.

"Connor is a 17-year-old kid, Rhys Webster is 18, 19. I can't speak highly enough of these young lads, especially the ones that have to play centre back in a senior men's competition.

"We searched for a senior centre half. We couldn't find one.

"We put the kids in and we trust them.''

Catton also gave exciting talents Patient Lukonga, Campbell Hurry and Ryan Stieler their top team debuts on Saturday night.

"Patient has been here since under 13s. Campbell's been here since under 13s and Ryan's been here since about under 15s as well.''

With players like Jacob Advaney, Darryl Barton and Aidan Norris also building strong ties with the club, Catton was a happy coach.

Striker Advaney enjoyed an extended opportunity scoring two goals against quality opponents.

Japanese recruits Yuta Hirayama and Nathan Yoon also netted doubles, highlighting Pride's growing strikepower, especially from out wide.

Western Pride striker Jacob Advaney. Picture: David Lems

Advaney's double added to the senior team goal he scored against Rochedale before the earlier season shutdown due to the coronavirus.

"It's really good, especially when I get on the ball and I can create things,'' Advaney said, clearly thrilled to be part of the current Pride group.

"Especially with the other blokes in the team. I'm really confident that I can trust them a lot.''

The third year engineer student joined Pride in 2016, sharing in the under-18 team's premiership success a year later.

"At the start of the season, a lot of new players came to the club and everyone was just getting to know each other,'' Advaney said.

"As you can see with the results, we just gelled together as a group and we are starting to get the results and the wins.''

The former Ipswich Grammar School student appreciated the bond he has with Catton, having also worked with him at Hervey Bay before moving south.

"I've known him since I was 10 years old. We have a good connection,'' Advaney, 20, said.

Western Pride have to fire up again when they tackle Mitchelton in Tuesday night's match at Teralba Park.

The Ipswich Knights also face a quick turnaround having to play Logan at Bundamba on Wednesday night.

FQPL: Western Pride 6 (Jacob Advaney 2, Yuta Hirayama 2, Nathan Yoon 2) def South West Thunder 1; Wynnum 3 def Ipswich Knights 1 (Nick Edwards).