Inside info: Check out future stars in Australia’s richest race series

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

AUSTRALIA’S eagerly awaited richest maiden race series, the Group Three Vince Curry Memorial, has arrived.

With the heats run and won last Saturday, followers got their first look at the latest crop of future stars who made a brilliant first impression.

We took a look at every heat performance trying to identify the contenders for this week’s semi-finals, with plenty for patrons and punters to keep in mind.

Take Two for Scott

THERE were shades of deja vu when Wayne Scott’s pup Trivet brained them by nine lengths in the opening heat.

Last year’s champion Farmor Beach put together a similar heat win for the kennel but there are plenty of differences in the way they go about it.

A veteran of four starts against a field of debutants, Trivet was highly fancied in the betting. He showed his experience hugging the rail early avoiding the wayward runners to the first turn to find the front out of the straight.

The Aussie Infrared/Velocity Sofia product is not blessed with the same early dash as Farmor Beach but worked home brilliantly opening a nine-length gap on his nearest rival, for a 30.58 clip.

He dog will have to rely on track sense and some inside draws to compete with the fast starters. But his overall time was excellent and looks like he’ll swoop on tired legs late.

Sherwood shakes off retirement for Running Express

COLE Sherwood has last trained a dog in 2014.

Well into his retirement, it was going to take something special to get him back to the training ranks.

He just might have found it winning Running Express impressing plenty with his heat win.

The product of Rippin’ Sam and Allonsy Bree was turned out in brilliant fashion.

At just 17 months, Running Express put together a debut performance worthy of a veteran.

Fairly away out of box six, the dog took a few strides to muster but hit top gear heading past the post managing to squeeze his way into second on the heals of Tommy Tzouvelis’ This is Real.

Running Express hugged the rail hard down the back driving up underneath the leader to take a narrow lead. But This is Real wasn’t done coming back at the leader before he found again and kicked clear by a length late.

Both first and second are worth following here.

This is Real exploded out of a wide box and will be dangerous if drawn inside.

Running Express showed a race sense beyond his years and looks a real professional.

Dark Angel denies Enthusiastic

CAPALABA Club president John Catton is a busy man between his role, a full-time job and gun greyhound trainer.

He wouldn’t have much time to relax but a win from Dark Angel in heat three was just reward for hard work.

The daughter of Barcia Bale was almost ineligible for the series running second over the 431 metres just four days before her heat win. But in the end, it served as the perfect prelude for her heat.

She sprung the lids from box seven easily clearing them past the winning post, but Tony Brett’s Enthusiastic was soon on the scene looking all over a winner down the back as he drove up underneath the leader.

Dark Angel was not to be denied though in a blanket finish, nosing out Enthusiastic in 30.99 a time she’ll need to improve on considerably.

But given his box manners, he has to be respected going into this week.

Feel the Beat does it on Ability

FEEL the Beat was an unknown quantity for trainer Adrian Gates in heat four.

Despite looking green and grass at stages throughout the run, Feel the Beat gripped on for a more than respectable 30.8 heat win holding off Tony Apap’s Easy Does it in a great duel.

Feel the Beat sailed out from box seven using plenty of the track early to swoop across and lead.

Easy Does It punched up from behind out of box one.

This was a two-dog affair from a long way out and despite staying well away from the fence the trip Gates long striding product kept coming to take the win.

He’s unlikely to iron out his wide running style in one week. He is one to look out for in this weeks semi-finals if he draws inside because he’ll be wanting to get off the track.

To run 30.8 and cover the ground he did was some run. The trainer looks like he’s got plenty to work with for the future.

Easy Does It was brave for Apap, hugging the rail and not doing much wrong. He might not be as talented, but he knew his way around.

Rumble Ranger zooms into the record books

VETERAN Northern Rivers trainer Steve Kavanagh looks to have found a potential star in Rumble Master who set the track alight going 5.19 to the first mark.

That was a sectional record on the way to a sizzling 30.33 heat win.

Much like other winners, he no doubt benefited from the four runs he had under his belt, with a recent runner-up performance in the Lismore Maiden series.

The trainer has been renowned as one of the best breeders in the business for decades.

He looks to have hit the jackpot with the Fernando Bale/Joyce Rumble combination with a number of other pups in the litter touted for big things.

It’s only one run but the dog deserves favouritism after Farmor Beach won last year’s series in 30.3, a time he’s already given a scare.

Burman’s Breed at it again

TRAINING couple Ray and Mary Burman recently retired star brood bitch Bizarre Barbie who produced the likes of dual Ipswich track record holder Champagne Sally.

However, it was another of her progeny Magic Hornet who served up Brockie Magic to win heat six.

The pup was on the lure and humming from box one early but came back to them going 13.50 down the back.

She showed she was in for the fight though coming again to topple Miss Neisha in a professional performance.

The kennel also saw litter mate Mere Magic go through in heat six. She also looks desperate for the rail and she crashed her way across from box six.

Both look like big improvers.

Romeo resumes in style for Franklin

GRANT Franklin’s Alfie Romeo began racing in October, three runs at Ipswich and Albion Park resulting in a three-month injury.

That was a blessing in disguise as he won his heat in fine style.

He’d never drawn anywhere near the rail in his previous three starts and clearly appreciated it bouncing to an early lead he wouldn’t relinquish.

His first and second sectionals were slick opening up a huge margin for the run home where he lost a few lengths. But given he was first up for three months it was some sort of effort.

He looks like the type of dog who could really threaten with race experience, age and fitness on his side look for another forward performance this week.

Zane Herrera hands Russell semi-final spot

ZANE Herrera was heavily favoured to take out the eighth and final heat of the night coming off a run behind Rumble Master the night’s standout winner at the Lismore maiden.

The dog missed the kick and there were a few nervous moments but he knew where to go finding the rail and driving through to lead down the back despite going roughly around the corner.

He did his best work in the mid to late sages of the race finding his stride and never really looking under serious threat.

He doesn’t look to be one of the quickest out compared to some of the other winners, but you can’t buy track sense.

If he navigates the first corner he could come into his own when the whips are cracking.