Inside the fire: Evacuees speak of Peregian fire terror

HUNDREDS of residents have spent a terrifying night escaping a raging bushfire at Peregian Springs that's destroyed more than 10 homes.

The Sunshine Coast Daily is at the scene and will provide rolling updates from those who have been impacted by the blaze.

8.45AM UPDATE

Residents taking shelter in a Noosa evacuation centre are waking up not knowing the fate of their homes.

About 50 people who live around the fire zone crammed into The J, Noosa Heads this morning as farmers, bakers and producers brought in loads of donated goods.

SunCoast fresh manager Ben Green donated trays of fresh strawberries, bananas and fruit to those who took shelter over night.

The Peregian Springs man said while his home was not impacted, the fires brought back memories of devastating fires two years ago.

Children and elderly were among the crowd who flocked to fill their bellies with food as the wait for the fire zone to become safe.

Noosa Council community development manager Alison Hamblin hadn't slept since crowds started to flow in about 6.30pm.

About 350 people registered at the Noosa evacuation centre, which forced other buildings to open up.

Ms Hamblin said the generosity from the community had been amazing. She encouraged evacuees to stay with friends and family if possible, but to get out of there homes if they were under threat

8.30AM UPDATE

Residents began pouring out of rural properties on Lake Weyba's south western boundary last night with those further north set to do so this morning as the fire front threatens to swing their way.

Access is only one-way in and out via Murdering Creek Road to the south and Eumarella Road to the north creating a vulnerable line of retreat.

Adam Woodhams said he was acutely aware the wind shift could push the fire front later today around the back side of the lake and directly towards his home.

After being up most of the night he was busily containing pets and packing valuables into cases so they could shift quickly if needed.

"I've told our daughter she's not going to school today," he said.

"We're on standby to leave but there's only one way out."

Maria Suarez evacuated her family to The J early in the evening after collecting her children from a swim trial at the new Saint Andrews School pool.

She spent the evening assisting Noosa Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie register people into the evacuation centre.

"We left early last night," she said. "My partner's gone back this morning to clean the gutters. If it goes west everyone has a lot of big gums on their properties.

"We've got the kids, the dogs and the horse. Anything else can be replaced."

She said when they left their home, they quickly found themselves in a line up of cars at the end of Murdering Creek Road waiting to be directed which way to go.

Police had gone from home to home knocking on doors, telling people to be ready to leave.

Ms Suarez said The J was overflowing last night with people arriving in sombre mood, some in tears and with distressed kids.

"Noosa residents began arriving offering beds," she said. "People were leaving with strangers to a comfortable bed. The community spirit was very high.

7.30AM UPDATE

Acting police Superintendent Jason Overland said they were "talking to lots of people" regarding a fire which started in the Peregian area yesterday and is currently moving north.

He would not confirm the reports a number of teenagers were being questioned in relation to the fire.

"There's a lot going on at that fire front, although it is a priority the first priority is the safety of the people of the Sunshine Coast," he said.

Supt Overland said in the past 12 hours police had doorknocked homes, but they had not had to remove anyone forcibly.

"If we have to get to the point where we are removing people from their home we have lost the fight really," he said.

"The Sunshine Coast community are very on board, and looking after each other."

Energex has confirmed at least 1047 customers in Peregian and surrounds are without electricity this morning due to damage to the network and safety precautions.

Residents were evacuated from their Peregian homes overnight. Patrick Woods

Spokesman Danny Donald said they were directed to switch off power for the safety of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and locals.

Mr Donald said it is unknown when Energex crews will gain access to the area to start repairing the network as they, like the community, cannot enter the affected areas.

"Just for their own personal safety so it could be today, it could be tomorrow but at this stage we are at the behest of mother nature and this damn fire.

Changing weather conditions may see fires that ripped through Peregian last night swing to a new north west fire head and push towards Noosa's western suburbs as winds strengthen back to gusts of 50km/h from the southeast.

Acting Rural Fire Services area director Andrew Allan said water bombing would start today operating from a base at the Coolum Industrial estate.

He said wind would again be the big issue with the direction change creating fresh headaches for fire crews.

More than 10 homes have been confirmed lost with damage assessment now under way.

"It's going to be a very big day," Mr Allan said.

A huge force including 110 fire trucks, more than 300 fire fighters and other emergency response team worked through last night in conditions where winds were still gusting to 52km/h at midnight and 42km/h at 1.30am.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said moisture would slowly return to the atmosphere through the day, increasing from a low seven percent humidity in the lead up to yesterday's inferno, to more than 70 per cent by tonight.

Light south westerlies are blowing now from 17-22km/h, but would gust to more than 50 km/h.

Mr Allan said wind strength was the big issue.

Weyba Downs resident Adam Woodhams said he was preparing to evacuate if necessary.

He said the big fear for residents was that there was only one road in and out of the area.

Noosa mayor Tony Wellington said 17 people are doing damage assessment in the Peregian and Marcus Beach area to determine the impact of last night's fire on homes.

He confirmed one home had been severely damaged but awaited a further report as the blaze continues this morning in a north-westerly direction.

Cr Wellington said helicopter waterbombers would attempt to steer the fire away from built up areas rather than try to "contain it".

Cr Wellington said police were going door-to-door in the Verrierdale area asking people to leave.

He reminded people Noosa Council has opened the leisure centre in Wallace Park for evacuees, and the neighbouring library is an overflow area.

He said people affected can also go to Cooroy Library.

6.45AM UPDATE

Police are speaking with a number of teenagers about the Peregian Springs bushfires, as officers investigate the cause of the blaze.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed police were questioning the juveniles this morning, but would not confirm the context of the investigation.

However a number of residents have commented on a local social media chat room, where two boys reportedly "admitted" to lighting the fires on Monday afternoon.

Those allegations have not been confirmed.

Tradies are lined up waiting to work on homes in Peregian Beach.

They're unsure whether they'll even get on site today, or what state the job site will be in.

6AM UPDATE

Kev Abbott only had minutes left before he would've perished in a raging bushfire that's destroyed homes at Peregian Beach overnight.

Mr Abbott lives on David Low Way, next door to the Puma service station.

"The fire was coming over the road when I left," he said. "All I've got is what I'm in."

Adam Smith (left) and Kev Abbott have described the terrifying moment they were evacuated from their homes at Peregian Springs on Monday night. Scott Sawyer

He evacuated to Sunshine Beach and then Yandina, and this morning was still waiting to learn whether his home had survived.

Neighbours said it appeared it had come through unscathed, but he wasn't sure until he could get back in.

Nearby Oriole Ave resident Adam Smith said the speed of the flames had been frightening.

"It just happened so quick," he said. "It just blew up."

He said an ember as "thick as a tree trunk" came flying and hit the road nearby, such was the ferocity of the blaze.

Mr Smith, who survived the 2004 tsunami in Indonesia on Boxing Day, was waiting to learn whether his shed full of valuables has survived.

He evacuated to his brother's house at Coolum. He said it was the most intense fire he'd seen in a long time living in Peregian Beach.

5.30AM UPDATE

IGA Peregian Beach staff Ron and Michelle Schaad are among those waiting to see what is left of Peregian Beach this morning.

Ron, the meat manager at the store, and Michelle, have been parked up on the side of David Low Way for over an hour, unable to enter town to get to work.



A roadblock is in place at the Emu Mountain Rd and David Low Way roundabout, just metres from where homes are reported to have been destroyed on Lorikeet Drive.



It's understood a generator was brought in to keep power to the IGA, which lost power about 11pm last night.



Mr Schaad said he'd been told the local service station had also perished in the blaze, but that was unconfirmed by

authorities.



Mr Schaad said he expected product would have to be thrown out as a result of the power outage, but couldn't know the extent of the loss until he could access the store.



Meanwhile a small firefront is burning close to Coolum Beach State High School, as cars begin to line the side of David Low Way.