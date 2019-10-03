Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Car owner nabs thief in dramatic citizen’s arrest

Annie Perets
by and Annie Perets
3rd Oct 2019 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FEISTY car owner has taken the law into their own hands after allegedly catching someone trying to break into their vehicle, chasing them into parkland and performing a citizen's arrest.

Police received a call at 9.08am that two men were attempting to break into a car parked in Main Beach.

The car's owner allegedly spotted them and the pair ran into nearby parkland.

The owner managed to perform a citizen’s arrest after catching the alleged offender.
The owner managed to perform a citizen’s arrest after catching the alleged offender.

AMAZING OFFER: GET A SAMSUNG GALAXY TAB A 8.0 WITH THIS BULLETIN SUBSCRIPTION (T & Cs apply)

 

The owner chased them and managed to catch one of the men, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

The owner performed a citizen's arrest and the man was taken into custody.

Police are still hunting for the other man believed to be involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

car theft citizens arrest crime police

Top Stories

    Aussie rock legends reunite for massive regional tour

    premium_icon Aussie rock legends reunite for massive regional tour

    News Two of the biggest bands from the 90s will be stopping in Ipswich

    • 3rd Oct 2019 6:00 PM
    Growing demand for driving school leads to expansion

    premium_icon Growing demand for driving school leads to expansion

    Business 'When I had the accident, it changed my views on training'.

    Business booming for disability support service

    premium_icon Business booming for disability support service

    News Business provides job opportunities for people with disabilities.

    Thrift shop dresses to end up on national baby show stage

    premium_icon Thrift shop dresses to end up on national baby show stage

    Lifestyle Youngster impresses judges in op-shop gown