Inside Coast hotels’ cashed-up COVID facelifts

MILLIONS of dollars are being spent revamping the Gold Coast hotels during the COVID-enforced shutdown of the tourism industry.

Big-name hotels like the Hilton, Club Wyndham Kirra Beach and Marriott are undergoing major facelifts to be completed before interstate and international borders reopen.

Artist impression of the new-look hotel rooms inside the Surfers Paradise Marriott being rebranded as the JW Marriott.

Tourism industry leaders have welcomed the work, saying renewed hotel stock would prove a major attraction for visitors weighing up where to stay ahead of Gold Coast holidays.

The number of projects have also seen Gold Coast contractors putting on more staff.

KIBO Constructions has done three recent projects, including Club Wyndham, and says demand has been high.

Inside the Hilton Surfers Paradise

"Each fit-out takes approximately six weeks to deliver and employs up to 30 tradespeople," director Lee Bourke said.

"In our experience, the industry is looking carefully at their obligations and investing in redesigning their lobby and common spaces such as pools and gyms to keep people safe.

"We are typically contracted to upgrade entry and exit points including removing supplementary doors, installing longer or separated reception desks and self-check in facilities."

