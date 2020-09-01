Inside child abuser’s squalid den

Police have charged a man after a raid of his filthy Adelaide home allegedly revealed images and videos of children being abused.

The man, 62, has been charged with multiple offences and faces up to 15 years in prison if found guilty, police said in a statement.

He was charged after an investigation by the South Australia Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team (SA JACET) which was sparked by information received from the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre. The Centre found people in Australia had been sending "suspicious payments to known facilitators of child abuse material" in the Philippines, the AFP said in a statement.

The 62-year-old was one customer who police said was suspected of transferring about $65,000 to various different parties in the Philippines. The transfers were over a period since 2006.

SA JACET, including officers from the AFP and SA Police, executed a search warrant at the man's home on July 16. Police seized a laptop, a USB, several DVDs and CDs, a dozen Western Union money transfer forms and a number of external hard drives for further examination.

Officers allege they found "child abuse material and extensive communication with suspected Philippines' residents" during a preliminary examination of the data storage devices.

The 62-year-old was charged with possession or control of child abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage service, contrary to section 474.22A of the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth) and; using a carriage service to access child pornography material, contrary to section 474.19(1)(a)(i) of the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth).

He faces up to 15 years in prison if handed the maximum penalties for the offences.

Further charges may be laid as police continue to analyse the seized items.

Information has also been shared with the authorities in the Philippines to try and identify the victims.

Gavin Stone, the AFP Detective Acting Superintendent said children are being victimised and forced into the "most appalling violence on camera for money and anyone who views this material online is just as complicit in the abuse as those who physically harm a child".

"No child anywhere in the world should have to be victimised for the perverted desires of some people in our community," Det Supt Stone said.

"The AFP and South Australia Police are working around-the-clock with our partners to bring to justice those who seek to do harm to our children."

Bradley Brown, National Manager, Intelligence Partnerships at AUSTRAC said: "One of the most effective ways of tracking down individuals committing these abhorrent offences is to monitor the transactions they use to pay for these child abuse materials online."

