Inside the chamber: Councillors stunned by news of dismissal

With the exception of Andrew Antoniolli and Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully, councillors entered the chambers early this morning to discuss their next move.

NINE councillors were in crisis talks at the Ipswich City Council's administration building as the State Government prepared to take the ultimate action.

Councillors Cheryl Bromage and David Pahlke called for the mayor to step aside while Charlie Pisasale, brother of Paul, said Cr Antoniolli had his support.

As the meeting began they were advised Cr Antoniolli would stand aside and hand the duties of mayor to deputy Wayne Wendt.

Within an hour, in the halls of the Queensland Parliament, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced her government would take action on the council.

Stirling Hinchliffe, the Local Government Minister who sacked the Fraser Coast mayor earlier this year, said he would start the process to appoint an administrator to the City of Ipswich.

"I will ask Ipswich City Council to show cause why they should not be dismissed," he said.

Watching a TV inside the administration offices, councillors and senior officers were "left stunned" by Mr Hinchliffe's statement.

By this afternoon Cr Antoniolli had disabled his mayoral Facebook account and the majority of councillors remained silent.

Division 1 Councillor David Morrison took to Facebook to publicly reflect on the looming dismissal.

"I can look anyone in the eye and say it has been my pleasure and privilege to serve Ipswich City and in particular Division One where I grew up and raised my family," he said.

Cr Morrison, who has sat on the council for 18 years, said he has "never asked for or received any donation from any developer or businesses".

"I have served with councillors who work tirelessly for our great city and approximately 1200 wonderful dedicated staff who give so much of themselves to Ipswich City," he said.

"I have worked with so many selfless people and community groups in Ipswich who inspire me."

Rural councillor David Pahlke watched on as his 28 years in Local Government seemed to evaporate.

Cr Pahlke said he received overwhelming support from his Division 10 and said; "my head can be held high."

"I don't think my integrity or dealings have been questioned at all," he said.

"There are good working councillors in this group and we are being punished."