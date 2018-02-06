Menu
Inside circus school at centre of sex abuse allegations

The building is rundown and surrounded by overgrown weeds. Picture: David Swift.
by Nick Hansen

NESTLED among a canopy of trees in the Blue Mountains, the corrugated-roofed warehouse lays deserted and weather-beaten.

But behinds its walls, police allege three young boys were subjected to two years of sadistic sexual abuse by a circus ring.

The corrugated roof of the dilapidated brick warehouse pokes out among the trees in the sleepy Blue Mountains village of Katoomba.

The old warehouse home to the Arcade Circus. Picture: David Swift.
Accessed down a steep concrete drive, the building lays eerily silent. For a circus school, Arcade is decidedly low-key.

Neighbours there said business held classes for disabled children, many with Downs syndrome.

A meshed security door has been prised open, behind it a green side door, its paint flaking off.

Inside a screened window, various items which appear to be arts and craft objects, lay scattered on a work bench.

A window, covered in a metal cage, reveals pottery and arts and craft. Picture: David Swift.
There are play areas for children and handmade clay pots and materials for arts and craft.

At the back of the property is a corrugated shed, under which several bicycles are parked. Another rusted childâ€™s cycle stands upright next to a tree.

Neighbours told of seeing children come and go, of hearing them playing day and night at the building, but until today had no idea of what was allegedly going on behinds its doors.

Police will allege that for two years inside its walls, members of an alleged ring circus training school engaged in the systematic and sadistic sexual abuse of three young boys under the age of eight.

A photo on the circus’ Facebook page shows a training room at the facility. Picture: Facebook
A photo on the circus’ Facebook page shows a training room at the facility. Picture: Facebook

Yesterday even people, four women, two men and a teenage girl were arrested and charged with a total of 127 offences relating the alleged child sexual and physical abuse.

It is alleged the victims were three young boys under the age of eight and that the abuse took place between 2014 and 2016.

Corrugated iron, wheelbarrows and weeds outside the building. Picture: David Swift.
A side door to the warehouse. Picture: David Swift.
