Inside Adele’s radical transformation

Adele's 2020 transformation shocked many and made headlines but the singer's personal overhaul has been even more dramatic than meets the eye.

This year the singer has gone public with numerous posts and videos showing her new body, the inside of her sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills, as well as showing off a series of new looks. But while many reports have focused on her dramatic weight loss, the 32-year-old's metamorphosis has been more than skin deep.

Since filing for divorce nearly a year ago, the formerly secretive and stage-managed star appears to have embraced her stardom, posting regularly to social media and casually engaging with fans online.

RELATED: Adele roasted over Notting Hill Carnival photo

Adele shared this photo showing off her new body on her 32nd birthday. Picture: Adele/Instagram

Adele in 2020 and before in 2008. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

RELATED: Adele flaunts weight loss in old Glastonbury stage outfit

Adele has credited the changes to a radical self empowerment book loved by fellow celebrities, saying it has the power to "shake your soul and make your brain scream".

The multi-millionaire singer said despite her massive success, she used to believe she was "meant to be stressed and dishevelled, confused".

Adele stunned fans in May when she shared an Instagram photo showing her new figure in a little black dress standing outside her Beverley Hills home. The photo, the first she'd shared this year, confirmed her massive weight loss, rumoured to be up to 45kg.

The singer quickly became the subject of heated debate over whether she'd undergone a "glow up" or had "betrayed" the body positivity movement. But her former personal trainer, Pete Geracimo wrote a long defence of Adele, saying he was "disheartened" by the negativity and people "questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss".

RELATED: Adele is almost unrecognisable in new Instagram picture

Adele before and after weight loss. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

RELATED: 'It was hell': Adele's weight loss diet

"In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms. She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing," Geracimo wrote.

"She never once pretended to be something that she wasn't. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it!"

He continued that when he worked with Adele she'd never been focused on being "super skinny" but had lost weight through training and diet.

"Since she moved to LA, it's been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes.

"It's only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version."

ADELE CHANGES AFTER DIVORCE

Adele in her divisive Notting Hill Carnival outfit.

Adele at The Grammys in 2017, and in her backyard in 2020. Picture: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

RELATED: Adele credits $22 Kmart item for her weight loss success

It's been almost a year since Adele filed for divorce from charity CEO Simon Konecki. In that time, her personal transformation has been dramatic. Adele and Konecki wed in a secret ceremony in 2016, which Adele revealed at the 2017 Grammys, by thanking her husband.

Adele filed for divorce at a Los Angeles Court in September 2019, in the city where she now lives.

The pair had a son, Angelo, in 2012, and a representative said the former couple were "committed to raising their son together lovingly".

A month after filing for divorce, Adele posted a pouting picture to Instagram wishing a happy birthday to rap star Drake. In the post, she hinted at her new workout regimen, saying, "I used to cry but now I sweat".

Since then, Adele has been living in her $14.1 million (£7.7 million) Beverly Hills mansion with her son Angelo. She bought the massive property in 2016 and lives near celebrity neighbours including Jennifer Lawrence, Katy Perry, Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie.

From her stunning home, throughout the year Adele has started revealing her new lifestyle - which is markedly different from the singer's tightly stage managed and fairly secretive former life.

Adele now frequently posts confident, off the cuff posts on social media and appears comfortable in her own skin.

A quick look at her Instagram account will give you a guide of how the singer's social media presence has changed dramatically.

Adele has been sharing photos of herself dancing inside her Beverly Hills home.

She also shared this photo celebrating the release of Beyonce's new album.

ADELE CREDITS SINGLE BOOK WITH TRANSFORMATION

The singer credited a self-help book with her personal transformation, saying it helped her become responsible for her own "joy, happiness and freedom".

"If you're ready - this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream," she wrote on Instagram in August. "I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It's as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew!

"Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life - Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot!

"But we are meant to be a lot!"

"I thought we were meant to be stressed and dishevelled, confused and selfless like a Disney character!"

Untamed is the third memoir from US author Glennon Doyle and a New York Times bestseller. The book was described as a "lucid, inspiring chronicle of female empowerment and the rewards of self-awareness and renewal".

The Untamed author thanked Adele on Instagram for her comments, saying she "loved her, my soul sister," also calling her the "ultimate goddamn cheetah".

Actor Reese Witherspoon also praised the book in her Reece's Book Club, saying the memoir was "packed with incredible insight about what it means to be a woman today".

Originally published as Inside Adele's radical transformation