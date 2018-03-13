Insanely popular game Fortnite to go mobile

MEGA popular battle-royale console game Fortnite will soon be available on mobile devices.

DEVELOPERS of insanely popular battle-royale console game Fortnite have confirmed it will soon be available on mobile devices.

Epic Games, who developed the last-man-standing type game, is currently working to make the game compatible with iOS devices initially, before integrating with Andriod.

Epic Games confirmed via statement that the game will continue its current quality into the mobile devices.

"Console quality graphics and action will be brought to the devices," the statement read.

"Players can expect mobile to go live in the next few months."

Players will also have the opportunity to play across-platform - where in the past only Xbox players could only enter games with other Xbox players.

It will certainly see the action heat up a notch.

To participate, games will need an internet connection and iOS 11 on an iPhone 6S or SE, iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad 2017 devices.

Battle-royale games have seen quite the increase of user participation recently.

The game has amassed millions upon millions of players, stream views, and several highly-intensive, professional competitions.

Fortnite alone has roughly three and a half million active players at this very moment.