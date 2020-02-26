Insane new police car revealed

Dubai's police force is known for its insane collection of supercars. But the department's latest addition adds some tough guy looks to the European prima donnas.

Dubbed the Beast Patrol, the rugged SUV is the work of Dubai-based W Motors.

The maker has been responsible for other small run hypercars such as the Lykan Hypersports, which featured in the Fast and the Furious 7 movie, and the Fenyr Supersport. Both vehicles had insane performance that was equally matched by a head-spinning price of $US3.4m ($5.15m) and $US1.4m ($2.12m) respectively.

The company's boss Ralph Debbas told CNN the company was planning to build 2000 of the tough SUVs for deployment in Dubai and surrounding areas and the vehicle was the product of several years of collaboration with the Dubai Police.

"We have been working with police for two years to make sure their demands can all be embedded into one vehicle," said Debbas. "This is no longer a car, it is a tool."

The Beast Patrol will have some pretty cutting edge technology with facial and licence plate recognition cameras, integrated drones, bespoke weapons holders and driver behaviour cameras, according to CNN.

The vehicle will also be bulletproof and have up to 10 screens inside and seating for four officers.

The Beast Patrol will have a hi-tech interior.

No word on the performance but expect a big engine with performance to match. The brand's Lykan Hypersports and Fenyr Supersport are powered by twin-turbo six-cylinders making 560kW and 580kW respectively.

The Beast Patrol is being developed by W Motors Special Projects Division and will be produced in the company's new Dubai factory, which was announced earlier this year.

With its chunky SUV bodywork, the Beast Patrol will look out of place in a department that uses the best of the best of exotic cars.

Dubai’s Police Force is packed with exotic supercars.

Some of the most insane police cars in Dubai include a Lamborghini Aventador that costs more than $800,000 and a Ferrari FF costing more than $600,000. Adding to the ranks are an Audi R8 (about $350,000) and a Bentley Continental (more than $400,000).

But these all pale in comparison to the Bugatti Veyron, once the fastest car in the world, clocking 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds on the way to more than 400km/h.

The Veyron's enormous 8.0-litre 16-cylinder quad turbo engine makes 736kW/1200Nm. The Veyron was never made in right-hand drive but would have cost several million dollars in Australia.

The Dubai Police also have a Porsche 918 Spyder, the brand's rare hybrid supercar, which again was never sold in Australia but would have cost well north of $1m.