Inquiry launched into loneliness in Queensland

A Parliamentary Inquiry will consider the impacts, drivers and solutions to social isolation and loneliness in Queensland communities.

A Parliamentary Inquiry into loneliness has been tasked with finding out what is driving social isolation among Queenslanders and consider effective responses.

Minister for Communities Leeanne Enoch said there was growing recognition of the issue of social isolation and loneliness around the world.

She said seniors, people with disability and their carers, people with mental illness, and young people were among the most vulnerable to loneliness.

"The Committee will also ensure that people who have been impacted by social isolation will be targeted for feedback into this Inquiry," Ms Enoch said.

"All Queenslanders will also be able to have their say."

Queensland Minister for Communities and Housing Leeanne Enoch has referred the Inquiry to the Support and Services Committee. Picture: Dan Peled

Council on the Ageing (COTA) Queensland CEO Mark Tucker-Evans said the pandemic had worsened social isolation for many people.

One in five Australians reported feelings of loneliness and social isolation as a result of the pandemic, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported in 2020.

"Loneliness is a condition affecting many Queenslanders young and old and is leading to poorer physical and mental health outcomes," Mr Tucker-Evans said.

"This Inquiry will look at both these separate yet related issues and should assist to build stronger social connections."

Previous investigations by Newscorp have highlighted how the loneliness epidemic was driving up rates of depression and anxiety and causing people to die years before they should.

The Parliamentary Inquiry into social isolation and loneliness was referred to the Parliamentary Community Support and Services Committee.

It is expected to report its findings by December 6.

