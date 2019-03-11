Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The tragic hit and run death of Brad Edwards has never been solved, despite police knowing the car that hit himas he rode his bike on Corella Rd in 1999
The tragic hit and run death of Brad Edwards has never been solved, despite police knowing the car that hit himas he rode his bike on Corella Rd in 1999 spxChrome
News

Inquest to begin into tragic 20-year-old Gympie cold case

Shelley Strachan
by
11th Mar 2019 5:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEPUTY State Coroner John Lock will commence an Inquest into the death of Brad Arthur Edwards in Gympie tomorrow.

The inquest is scheduled to go for three days from 10am tomorrow at the Gympie Courthouse.

The inquest will explore the circumstances surrounding the death of Brad Arthur Edwards, who was killed after being hit by a motor vehicle whilst riding his bicycle along Corella Rd in Gympie late in the evening of Saturday, November 6, 1999.

Brad died from head injuries in hospital two days later.

He was 21 years old at the time of his death.

The vehicle involved in the hit and run, a fawn coloured 1975 Holden Gemini sedan, was identified by police in the days following the incident, however the identity of the driver of the vehicle remains under investigation and will be a focus of the inquest.

cold case coroners court gympie cold case gympie court gympie crime gympie deaths hit and run inquest
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Rural town gifts Ipswich a tourism opportunity

    premium_icon Rural town gifts Ipswich a tourism opportunity

    News Tourism set to boom as regional town gifts Ipswich historic steam train.

    • 11th Mar 2019 5:01 PM
    Heart and soul of Ipswich Jets on how the club has evolved

    premium_icon Heart and soul of Ipswich Jets on how the club has evolved

    News They have watched the club change over the past three decades.

    • 11th Mar 2019 5:00 PM
    Track troubles: Why Ipswich meeting called off

    Track troubles: Why Ipswich meeting called off

    Horses Poor drainage rate in subsurface causing ongoing issues

    • 11th Mar 2019 5:00 PM
    WARNING: Fire ban for Ipswich and surrounding areas

    WARNING: Fire ban for Ipswich and surrounding areas

    News The ban is expected to remain in place throughout tomorrow