Annette Mason inquest to call several 'persons of interest'

UPDATE: Several "persons of interest" have been identified and are expected to give evidence at the inquest next February into the death of Toowoomba teen Annette Mason.

State Coroner Terry Ryan this morning officially re-opened the inquest into the suspected murder of the 15-year-old who was found under a doona inside a Toowoomba home in November, 1989.

It is the second inquest into the teen's death after the 1991 inquiry returned an open finding.

Annette's sister Linda Mason has campaigned tirelessly since for the inquest to be reopened, and it is now set to go ahead in February.

Investigations since the 1991 inquiry and subsequent coercive hearings have identified a number of persons of interest, The Courier-Mail reports.

Those witnesses are expected to give evidence at the re-opened inquest set for February in Brisbane.

Ms Mason told The Chronicle the family welcomed the inquest and viewed it as "the final step towards closure".

She said the inquest was the final chance at justice for her sister.

"I think everybody has put so much effort and hard work into this one that this is it," she said.

"If it (justice) doesn't happen this time, I just don't know if there is ever going to be answers.

"We're just hoping and praying that we get an outcome."

At a brief pre-inquest hearing in Brisbane this morning, the case was adjourned to February next year.

It comes more than 28 years after 15-year-old Annette was found dead in the front bedroom of a home in Toowoomba on November 19, 1989.

Speaking outside the hearing in Brisbane this morning, Annette's sister Linda Mason - who has mounted a relentless campaign to solve the suspected murder - said she welcomed the hearing date.

The inquest will probe whether anyone will be charged with offences under the Criminal Code including murder, manslaughter or the "offence of dangerous driving of a motor vehicle".

Ms Mason said while it was difficult to predict whether the re-opened inquest would result in charges against anyone, it was what her she was hoping for.

"The ultimate goal is to see someone charged," she said.