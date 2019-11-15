Innovative yoga event comes to Ipswich

Fran Archer, an innovative Brisbane-based Yoga and Qigong teacher has more than 25 years' experience.

A SOUND Healing and Yoga event is being held at Ivory’s Rock in Peak Crossing on November 23.

The session will be led by Fran Archer, an innovative Brisbane-based Yoga and Qigong teacher with over 25 years’ experience.

She holds regular classes, workshops and retreats, and works individually with clients.

This combination of sound healing and yoga is comparable to receiving a relaxing, rejuvenating two-hour massage.

The session involves moving back and forth between rest and activity, at a pace that allows the nervous system to unwind and replenish itself.

For centuries, sound healing has been an integral part of traditional yoga practices. Music and sounds all join to form a wellspring of collective experience rising from a yoga session.

Fran explains that yoga with singing crystal bowls made from quartz is gaining popularity these days.

Our bodies are completely porous to sound. The vibrations of the tones of the singing bowls interact with the vibration of our cells to produce beneficial changes in the body. These benefits include reducing mental stress and physical tension, harmonising the cells and balancing the body’s energy system.

Fran said her passion was to facilitate movement towards an attitude of kindness to, and appreciation of, our bodies.

“Yoga classes such as these centre and teach us how to take better care of ourselves and listen to our body’s innate wisdom,” she said.

All are welcome to join this low impact and body-friendly yoga event. No previous experience is required. Just bring a yoga mat and blanket along from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, 23rd November at the Conference Hall at Ivory’s Rock. Pillows and light refreshments will be provided. Cost is only $45. Book at humanitix.com.au

Contact Information

Interviews: Fran Archer, Yoga Instructor - Phone 0418 747 597

Organiser: Beck Black, Ivory’s Rock Conventions and Events - Phone 0416 027 979

Photograph

Yoga instructor Fran Archer with her healing crystal bowls.

Venue Information

At Ivory’s Rock Conventions and Events we offer a picturesque and spacious venue for conventions, festivals, expos and recreational events, plus smaller activities and retreats.

Ivory’s Rock Conventions and Events

Phone 07 3077 9668

Email enquiries@ivorysrock.foundation

310 Mt Flinders Road, Peak Crossing QLD 4306

www.ivorysrock.org.au