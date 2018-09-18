Menu
Stage three of St Peters Lutheran College.
Stage three of St Peters Lutheran College. Contributed
Innovative three-storey classroom approved at growing school

Hayden Johnson
by
18th Sep 2018 3:55 PM
A THREE-level flexible learning space has been approved for construction at a growing Springfield school.

St Peters Lutheran College at Springfield has secured Ipswich City Council approval to build stage three of its facility.

The building will cater to the school's Prep Year to Year 12 students and feature eight flexible learning spaces and an iSTEM lab.

The state-of-the-art lab will feature innovation, science, technology, engineering and maths.

School principal Craig Schmidt hoped work on the facility would start next year.

"It's certainly on its way," he said.

"We're looking at a junior high, upper primary precinct."

Founding principal Mr Schmidt said the flexible spaces would allow class sizes to be split.

"It's very important the learning they're doing is visible," he said.

"We're very excited about this next stage of growth over the next 10 years as we continue to build numbers."

About 550 students attend the school but that is expected to grow to 900.

"With our growth, we need more flexible learning spaces," Mr Schmidt said.

"Innovation is something we want to focus on as a 21st-century school. It's very much in our thinking for the future.

"We want the people who graduate St Peters to be extraordinary young men and women."

Mr Schmidt said construction of the three-level classrooms needed to pass several more hurdles before the first sod could be turned.

He said the council approval was a positive step.

