Innovative disability service changing lives

SUPPORT: Carer Jackie Ferguson with her client Keith Lang, who has multiple sclerosis.

SUPPORT: Carer Jackie Ferguson with her client Keith Lang, who has multiple sclerosis. Ashleigh Howarth

LIVING with multiple sclerosis (MS) means Keith Lang needs help every day for tasks like cleaning, shopping and attending doctor's appointments.

Former butcher and car salesman, Mr Lang was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 25 years ago.

The disease, which attacks the central nervous system, came as a shock for Mr Lang, who was left confined to a wheelchair.

"When I was diagnosed with MS, I didn't believe it," he said.

"I wound up in a wheelchair.

"I'm just as new to this as anyone else."

Six carers assist the 65-year-old from Moores Pocket. They work through disability support platform Hireup.

Hireup was launched interstate in 2015 but has now officially started operating in Queensland. It allows people with disabilities to choose and hire support workers through an online platform and roster service.

"Hireup has really changed my life. Now I have a choice of who I want and don't want to work with," Mr Lang said.

With more than 91,000 Queenslanders set to benefit from the NDIS, Hireup's Queensland community partnership manager Yvonne Legoll said it "provided a real opportunity to make a difference to lives of hundreds of thousands of Australians".

Residents keen to find out more can attend an information session about Hireup at The Workshops Rail Museum on Friday, November 2, from 10-11.30am.

It is free to attend and no bookings are necessary.