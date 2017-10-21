Innovation hub in the market for investment, management

INNOVATION HUB: The council is looking for private partners to co-manage Firestation 101.

THE council's highly praised innovation hub is headed to the private sector.

Ipswich City Council has opened expressions of interest for a private partner to take over management of council-owned innovation hub Fire Station 101, 18 months after it launched.

Fire Station 101 is operated under the council-owned company Ipswich City Enterprises, which Mayor Andrew Antoniolli has promised to close.

Fire Station 101 opened in March 2016 and the council says since then, 154 start-up members have engaged with the services.

Those 154 start-ups have attracted $524,000 in initial funding from interested parties such as investors, venture capitalists and firms.

Firestation 101 has hosted 205 events and secured $190,000 in funding from grants and corporations through various programs and the start-ups.

Economic Development and Digital City Committee Chair Cr Paul Tully said Fire Station 101 had shaped a more connected innovation and entrepreneur community in Ipswich.

"Now after 18 months and as part of the broader Ipswich Smart City Program, we believe there is an opportunity to evolve the portfolio and value of Fire Station 101 to deliver even greater social, economic and innovation outcomes,” Cr Tully said.

"It is proposed that Council seeks expressions of interest to co-invest, co-manage and deliver Fire Station 101's key programs.”

Cr Tully said market testing would allow the council to identify potential suppliers who were serious contenders for the provision of delivery, operations and management of relevant programs for Fire Station 101.

"We want to see who might be interested in co-investing, co-managing and delivering Fire Station 101's key programs,” he said.

"This process will allow for a wide range of innovative proposals, covering one, several or all of the key programs, and a variety of operating and commercial models.”

This year Fire Station 101 won the Local Government Managers Australia (LGMA) Queensland Award for innovation described by judges as "cutting edge”, and a first, for a Queensland council.