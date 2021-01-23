Inmates put their kids on the path to success

WOMEN at the Townsville Correctional Centre are helping to give their own children, and others, the best possible start to the school year while learning new skills of their own.

Yesterday, mothers in the centre were granted the opportunity to meet with their kids and hand over special library bags full of stationery they made themselves.

The women have been learning sewing skills as part of an initiative of the Joyful Foundation and putting them to good use by creating the packs.

President Grace Vigar helped female inmates at Townsville Correctional Centre deliver school packs they made for children. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Joyful Foundation president Grace Vigar said it was the second year the back to school program had run.

"It gives these ladies the special opportunity that they're missing out on while they're incarcerated that parents have with their children when they first start school," she said.

"Despite their circumstances this gives them that opportunity to have that closeness and to be able to give something to their children where they're not in the position that they can provide.

"It also gives us an opportunity to thank the women of the prison for making this package so special, because each bag is a creative piece of art." Each bag contains a selection of basic items to start school including books, pencils, glue sticks, USBs and other essential stationery.

Student Alexis with Joyful Foundation President Grace Vigar helped female inmates at Townsville Correctional Centre deliver school packs they made for children. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

The afternoon was also an opportunity for mothers in the prison to connect with their children while doing a range of activities and enjoying some downtime.

Around 6000 library bags have been crafted since Joyful Foundation started the initiative alongside Soroptimist International Townsville.

More than 100 schools will receive handmade library bags made by 22 Townsville Women's Correctional Centre inmates.

Originally published as Inmates put their kids on the path to success