A woman, detained in prison, appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court, via video link. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Crime

Inmate tells cop to go “f*** himself” during court hearing

Ali Kuchel
8th Dec 2020 6:00 AM
A WOMAN in prison has told a police prosecutor to go “f*** himself” while the court decided on an adjournment date.

Amber Louise Schroen appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court via video link from prison for one charge of committing public nuisance and one charge of trespass.

Upon starting the video link, Schroen told Magistrate Graham Lee that he remanded her last week, which was why she was in prison.

“I’m telling you I’m not pleading guilty to trespassing, but I’m pleading guilty to public nuisance,” Schroen said.

“I’m not being represented for this, I’m representing myself.”

While Mr Lee and police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Al Windsor negotiated an adjournment date, Schoen continued to interrupt – to which Mr Lee told her to be quiet.

“Well sweet, if the prosecution wants to keep being a smart-ass, I’ll tell him to go f*** himself,” Schroen said.

Schroen’s case was adjourned to December 16 at Ipswich Magistrates Court.

