Inland Rail to force closure of Gatton railway crossing

Hugh Suffell
2nd Nov 2020 6:00 AM
AUSTRALIA's Inland Rail project will temporarily close Gatton's Gaul Street railway crossing this week as assessments are made of possible alternative roads and routes.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council will implement a temporary closure for one week from Friday, November 6 to Friday, November 13.

Councillor Janice Holstein said the temporary closure will "help determine the impact on the local road network" if Inland Rail permanently closes the crossing.

Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes from the north and south parts of Gatton while the closure is in place.

The Inland Rail project will connect Melbourne and Brisbane via a 1700 km freight network with 47 kilometres of new track proposed for the route connecting Helidon and Calvert, via Placid Hills, Gatton, Laidley and Grandchester.

For further information, contact council on 1300 005 872 or visit the council's website, www.lockyervalley.qld.gov.au

