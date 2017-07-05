MAP: Inland rail information sessions to answer questions

RESIDENTS wanting to know details about the proposed inland rail project from Calvert to Kagaru can go along to an information session in Ipswich this week.

The Calvert to Kagaru section is one of 13 projects within the inland rail and involves the design and construction of about 53km of new dual gauge track.

The connection will provide access for freight to major proposed industrial developments at Ebenezer in Ipswich, and at Bromelton near Beaudesert in the Scenic Rim Region.

The project includes a 1.1km tunnel through the Teviot Range, 15 grade separations, 13 river bridges and up to four crossing loops.

It took a critical step in the approvals process last month when it was declared a coordinated project.

Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) Inland Rail Calvert to Kagaru senior project manager Ignacio Sanz said the move included consultation and opportunities to make submissions over the next 12 to 18 months.

"Community input is vital and will be taken into account in the design of the project," he said.

"ARTC is committed to open engagement and over the coming weeks and months we will meet with landholders, community members and other key stakeholders about the Calvert to Kagaru section so as to better understand their issues and concerns."

Mr Sanz said the next step was for the Coordinator-General to issue draft Terms of Reference (ToR) for public comment in the coming weeks and ARTC will hold further information sessions once the draft ToR have been issued.

Deadline to comment on Helidon to Calvert inland rail project extended

The final ToR set out the matters that ARTC must address when preparing an Environmental Impact Statement for the project.

"Queensland stands to benefit from Inland Rail and ARTC understands how important it is for people to understand the proposals in their local are," Mr Sanz.

The next information session is at Peak Crossing Hall on Thursday July 6 from 2 to 5pm.