New Maroons coach Paul Green will be ripping up his game plan with two of his established stars in doubt for Origin 1.
Rugby League

Injury and suspension leaves Maroons in crisis

by Peter Badel
28th May 2021 12:20 PM
Queensland's Origin campaign is in disarray with key duo Kalyn Ponga and Felise Kaufusi in danger of missing the series opener due to injury and suspension.

New Maroons coach Paul Green faces a nervous wait after veteran back-rower Kaufusi was hit with a grade-one offence for allegedly tripping Broncos hooker Jake Turpin in Melbourne's 40-12 victory on Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium.

Kalyn Ponga is in grave doubt for Origin 1 with his groin injury worse than first feared. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Meanwhile, Ponga's frustrating injury battle has continued with the Knights ace succumbing to a groin complaint, ruling him out of Sunday's clash against Manly in Newcastle.

Queensland were hopeful of having Ponga back on deck for Origin I on Wednesday night but he is in grave doubt for the series opener and Kaufusi could join him on the sidelines after his mishap at Suncorp.

Should Kaufusi submit an early-guilty plea, he will miss one match - ruling him out of Origin I. His only hope of appearing for Queensland lies with a successful defence at the NRL judiciary should he and Melbourne choose to fight the charge.

 

Felise Kaufusi’s experience would be a big loss for the Maroons. Picture: Brett Costello
The loss of Kaufusi and Ponga would be a crushing blow for a Queensland side that has already lost props Josh Papalii (suspension) and Lindsay Collins (knee), while Storm duo Cameron Munster and Harry Grant are racing the clock with injury.

Grant (hamstring) is increasingly confident of recovering in time, while Munster (foot) did some straight-line running for the first time on Wednesday and is doing everything possible to ease Green's concerns by wearing the Maroons No. 6 jumper.

Originally published as Injury, suspension leaves Maroons in crisis

nrl 2021 state of origin 2021

