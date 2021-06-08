Injuries, flooding blamed on street’s ‘unusual’ design flaw

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Phil Bell and Kaysuelle Fashions owner Michelle Robertson in Rosewood.

BUSINESSES along the main street of Rosewood are “desperate” for the state government to take action and fix the raised road which has made parking a nightmare and sent water flooding into businesses after heavy rain.

The high camber on John Street results in the footpath and shops becoming the drain instead of the road.

It’s an issue that has “plagued” the rural township 20 minutes west of the centre of Ipswich for many years and the narrow street has only become busier in recent years thanks to surrounding development.

Camber on John Street in Rosewood.

The height of the crown of the street makes it difficult to park without scraping the footpath and creates difficulties for elderly motorists to get in and out of their cars.

It has resulted in heavy vehicles crashing into awnings while trying to park and navigate on the state-controlled road.

Until the road issue is fixed, beautification works for the town by Ipswich City Council cannot go ahead, Mayor Teresa Harding said.

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Phil Bell said the “significant” camber had impacted the country township for a long time.

“It is causing injury, it’s causing damage to property and it is holding up any investment in the beautification of the town that the people are looking for,” he said.



“In the last couple of years there’s been numerous reports of motorists and pedestrians having so much trouble even just getting in and out of their vehicles as a consequence.

“There have been injuries reported and documented. There’s been damage to awnings in the main street.

“(The chamber has) met with representatives from the Department of Transport and Main Roads. It’s now been almost two years since we met with them and they actually committed to taking a part of the crown off John Street.

“Since those commitments were made we as a region have heard nothing about those works.

“(Businesses) are absolutely desperate.”



Ipswich is set to experience significant growth which will see its 233,000 population more than double over the next 20 years and 42,000 will eventually live in the corridor between Rosewood and Walloon.

A beautification project for Rosewood led by the council to take advantage of that growth, as well as the increase in shoppers and day trippers as a result of COVID-19, won’t happen until John Street is sorted out.

Former Ipswich councillor David Pahlke (centre) has long raised issue with the height of the road. He is pictured here in 2017.

“What needs to come first is an agreement between state and local governments that each will contribute the obligations in terms of allowing those works to proceed,” Mr Bell said.

“Drainage works need to be planned and committed and delivered. (Ipswich City Council) has said they will invest in upgrading the drainage necessary to support the road works to bring that camber down.

“The fact is now that obligation sits squarely with the state government in terms of fulfilling that commitment they gave to modifying the road.”

Mr Bell said a beautification project, similar to what was done by Scenic Rim Regional Council in Boonah, has been talked about for more than five years and would be funded by Ipswich City Council.

“There’s a high level of civic pride within this town,” he said.

“Those beautification works have been significantly held up by an initial element of duckshoving between state and local government.

“We’ve got housing lots that are opening up nearby (to Rosewood) in the order of thousands of lots.

“Boonah is not dissimilar in their demographics and their geography.

“But Boonah has had the benefit of substantial investment in beautification and it’s done wonders for their local business community and their community in general.

“It’s made it more pedestrian friendly, more accessible and more inclusive and compliant with disability access. Which means that the businesses can benefit.

“They’ve had increased foot traffic, increased visitors numbers and it’s certainly a safer area for more vehicles to traverse the main street. Their herringbone, nose in, parking is an outstanding success.



“There’s every bit of that opportunity if not more here in Rosewood.”

Kaysuelle Fashions owner Michelle Robertson has been in the main street for 16 years and in her current location for two.

Her business flooded twice while she was in her former shopfront.

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry Phil Bell says Rosewood businesses have been waiting for a fix to the road for many years.

The town has become a lot busier in her time and she said it had benefited in recent months from people remaining in Queensland rather than travelling interstate or overseas since the start of COVID-19.

“I’ve seen and heard a lot of scraping and banging,” she said.

“I’m just seeing and hitting (cars) hitting the footpath.

“The town really needs beautifying. It would mean so much.

“A lot of us are a bit concerned that we’re going to lose the little township unless something is done.

“We’re going to lose a lot to Walloon. We’re just behind the Eight ball.

“It would be lovely to see the street fixed and beautification started.”

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the department has developed a draft business case for “rehabilitating the pavement” at John Street.

“This was initiated by requests from the community to improve pedestrian safety,” they said.

“Improving pedestrian safety includes reducing the steepness (cross fall) of the parking lane, improving access and reducing flooding impacts.

“TMR is continuing to work with Ipswich City Council to identify the best overall solution for the community.”

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said Ipswich City Council is well aware of the issues in Rosewood.

Cr Harding said the council was “acutely aware” of resident and business concerns about the shape of John Street.

“Council staff have had extensive discussions with business owners, residents, and the chamber of commerce about the situation and is very sympathetic to their concerns,” she said.

“John Street is a Queensland Government controlled road, and the Department of Transport and Main Roads are responsible for listening to, and ultimately addressing and fixing, resident and business complaints.

“Council will continue to encourage TMR to develop a suitable solution to address the situation, including drainage options for Railway Street, and will work with TMR and their consultants when this project is up and running.

“Council plans for street beautification cannot proceed until TMR complete work to address the road design and construction issues on John Street.”

