Marist College Ashgrove student Connor Petterson. Picture: Supplied
News

Injured teen ‘conscious, sitting in chair’

by Thomas Chamberlin, Jacob Miley
27th May 2018 7:30 PM

A TEENAGER injured in a critical accident on a high ropes course continues to recover in hospital.

Marist College Ashgrove student Connor Petterson. Picture: Supplied
Connor Petterson, 14, from Marist College in Ashgrove, was flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in a critical condition after suffering neck and head injuries during an incident on Wednesday.

The teen had been on school camp at Adventure Alternatives at Woodford when he became entangled in rope.

At the weekend the school announced Connor had made a miraculous recovery and had been given the "all clear" after an MRI on Friday night.

The school again took to social media on Sunday to announce Connor continued to recover in hospital.

"He is conscious and sitting in a chair," the statement read.

"The family appreciates the continued prayers for Connor and asks that you hold all people in ICU's in your prayers please."

Marist College Ashgrove cancelled the remainder of the four-day Year 9 camp and is offering counselling to students.

After the incident, Alternative Adventures boss Todd Samorowski said staff were devastated by the incident.

Police leaving Adventure Alternatives Education Centre after the high ropes incident. Picture: AAP/ Megan Slade
On Saturday, the company said it was thankful and relieved.

The news that Connor's condition has improved ... is what Christy, myself and the whole team have been praying for," a statement read.

"It is hard to put into words the joy and relief felt on hearing that Connor's wellbeing has taken a step in the right direction.

"We are just so incredibly thankful and relieved to hear of improvement."

