Injured Pisasale appears in court

JAILED former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale has appeared in court with his arm in a sling to face a hearing on a string of charges including fraud, official corruption and perjury.

Pisasale, who was last week sentenced to a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of extortion, had a tough start to his jail term, injuring his shoulder just days after he was sentenced.

It's understood the 67-year-old former mayor was doing chin ups in the prison yard on Sunday when he suffered a shoulder injury.

"It is understood prisoners were in the exercise yard following an earlier incident between other prisoners when the man attempted to use the exercise equipment," a Corrective Services spokeswoman said at the time.

"Initial advice is that the man suffered a shoulder injury."

Pisasale, who will have to serve at least 12 months in prison as part of his sentence, is still facing 19 charges including perjury, official corruption, misconduct in relation to public office and unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

The former mayor entered the court dock wearing a black suit with his right arm in a sling.

He did not speak during this morning's brief mention of his case in the Brisbane Magistrates Court and his matters were set down for a further hearing on September 16.