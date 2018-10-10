Menu
Crime

Injured motorbike rider sues Federal Govt for $950k

Michelle Gately
by
10th Oct 2018 8:53 AM | Updated: 8:53 AM
A ROCKHAMPTON motorcyclist is suing the Australian Government for more than $950,000 after a crash at Byfield involving a defence force vehicle.

Clyde Russell Chong was riding along Byfield Rd near the intersection with White Rock Rd about 9am on July 2, 2017, when he ran off the road to avoid crashing with an oncoming prime mover.

Documents lodged on Mr Chong's behalf in the Supreme Court of Queensland at Rockhampton allege the prime mover was travelling in a southerly direction when it crossed the centre line along a bend in the road as it approached the motorbike.

Mr Chong, an Australia Post worker, moved the motorbike to his left, away from the truck and the centre line.

In doing so, Mr Chong hit a culvert next to the road and came off his bike.

The claim is made against the driver and the Federal Government-owned Compulsory Third Party insurer Comcover, which is liable for any damages awarded.

The documents allege the driver was negligent in crossing the centre line and travelling too fast for the bend.

As a result of the crash, Mr Chong suffered multiple broken bones and other serious injuries including fractured left wrist and right hand, broken fingers, a collapsed lung, broken ribs, ruptured diaphragm, herniation of the stomach and spleen, bruised adrenal gland, damaged left kidney, spinal and hip fractures. The claim totals $958,998.76, including $162,100 for pain and suffering, $300,900 for past and future loss of wages, and $422,560 for future medical care and expenses.

