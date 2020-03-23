Inject Qld players to help NRL team survive

SPORT ISSUES: Through all the talk about ways to save sport now and in the future, some fantastic ideas have been suggested.

Possible solutions include mid-week catch-up games, weekend doubleheaders for sports that can handle that and even Russell Crowe's plan to play a footy in the safer country areas.

Long-time Ipswich sports administrator and footy fan Chris Williams likes another idea, specifically regarding the Warriors in the NRL competition.

Williams said topping up the quarantined team with Intrust Super Cup players would help ensure the New Zealanders could continue playing in the weeks ahead.

The idea was based on how many Warriors players were prepared to stay for the duration of the competition and how many decided to head home to see their families.

"Maybe you get four, six, eight, 10 (stay), who knows? The young fellas have got no commitments at home,'' Williams said.

"They stay over here for two or three months and you make up the rest of the Warriors side with Intrust players.

"It would bolster the side with some of the local talent and there's plenty of it around.''

Williams was a highly regarded greyhound racing official for 30 years, also having different stint with the Ipswich Jets over 20 years in rugby league.

He knows the value of keeping the NRL running as long as possible.

"They are concerned about corporate dollars and all these deals and they haven't got the money to lose,'' Williams said.

"So the competition would be better off if it kept them (the Warriors).

"If it takes a couple of weeks to put them (Intrust Super Cup players) together, so be it.

"Say they lose one or two games in between, they could keep it going, keep it on and see what happens.''

Depending on budgets, Williams said Intrust Super Cup players could be paid between $2000 and $4000 a week and $6000 for a win.

That would introduce more Queensland-bred talent to the highest level competition and get more footballers involved during the state league shutdown.