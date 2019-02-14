New service aims to free up more hospital parking

HOP IN: West Moreton Health are encouraging staff to use the shuttle bus to get to work. Staff member Erin Finn gets a lift with Ipswich Hospital Foundation volunteer Malcolm Axten.

HOP IN: West Moreton Health are encouraging staff to use the shuttle bus to get to work. Staff member Erin Finn gets a lift with Ipswich Hospital Foundation volunteer Malcolm Axten. Rob Williams

A NEW staff shuttle service is aiming to free up parking spaces for patients and visitors at the Ipswich Hospital.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation volunteer Malcolm Axten is just one of the volunteer drivers ferrying West Moreton Health staff to and from work each day as a part of the Cars4Care service.

The initiative, which began last month, is a free shuttle service for workers that runs between the hospital and the Ipswich Health Plaza car park on Bell St during peak shift change times.

West Moreton Health senior director Mark Strong said the shuttle was designed to free up more car parks by giving hospital staff the option of parking away from the hospital and catching a free shuttle to work.

"Since the middle of last year we have been working with community members, union partners and clinical staff, as well as the Ipswich Hospital Foundation who manage our car parks, to find practical ways that we can quickly get better use of the existing car parks," Mr Strong said.

"One of the ideas that came from them was Cars4Care - one small and practical response to parking demand in and around Ipswich Hospital."

Demand for car parking at the hospital, where the 750-bay P1 and P2 parking stations are located, is greater than that at the Bell St site, where there are 537 spots available.

The shuttle service travels between Bell Street and East Street between 6am and 9am and 2pm and 6pm, matching the start and end of day shifts at Ipswich Hospital.

It runs in addition to the free community shuttle service between Limestone Park, Ipswich Health Plaza, the water tower on Deebing St and the hospital.

Mr Strong said West Moreton Health was also exploring opportunities to create designated parking at the Chelmsford Avenue car park that could be reserved for patients in the morning and for shift workers in the afternoon.