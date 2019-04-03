Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ingham's gluten free chicken schnitzels purchased from Woolworths stores in Victoria may contain gluten.
Ingham's gluten free chicken schnitzels purchased from Woolworths stores in Victoria may contain gluten.
News

Chicken schnitzels in Woolies recall

by Christine McGinn, AAP
3rd Apr 2019 4:11 PM

Ingham's gluten-free chicken schnitzels have been recalled from sale in Victoria amid concerns they contain gluten.

The 440-gram packs of chilled Ingham's gluten-free chicken schnitzel on sale at Woolworths were recalled on Wednesday by the company which feared that if eaten, consumers might suffer an allergic reaction.

Ingham's gluten free chicken schnitzels purchased from Woolworths stores in Victoria may contain gluten.
Ingham's gluten free chicken schnitzels purchased from Woolworths stores in Victoria may contain gluten.

"The recall is due to incorrect packaging (Southern Style Tenders were packaged incorrectly in gluten-free schnitzel labelled tray) which has resulted in the presence of undeclared allergen - gluten," the company said. "Consumers who have a gluten allergy or intolerance should not consume these products." The suspect product has been on shelves since Friday and have a best-before date of April 8.

Buyers should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

More Stories

editors picks product recall

Top Stories

    'Body in freezer' murder accused charged with second offence

    premium_icon 'Body in freezer' murder accused charged with second offence

    Crime UPDATE: The 24-year-old man appeared in the Ipswich Magistrates Court this afternoon.

    Subaru driver cooked over hot dope under bonnet

    premium_icon Subaru driver cooked over hot dope under bonnet

    Crime "But when they wanted to look, he became noticeably nervous"

    Climate changes Civilization as we know it... awkwardly

    premium_icon Climate changes Civilization as we know it... awkwardly

    Games Gathering Storm was developed by Firaxis for PC and Mac