The picture has now gone “absurdly viral”. Picture: Twitter/@KatraHigher
Pets & Animals

Woman’s amazing use of label maker

by Ben Graham
2nd Jun 2018 4:00 PM

A RESOURCEFUL dog owner has unknowingly become an overnight social media star after her pet tore apart one of her shoes.

Instead of binning the damaged summery flats or having to explain to everybody why they were damaged, the everyday hero from New York City put her label maker to ridiculously good use.

As she went for a stroll in the Big Apple, Twitter user @KatraHighe spotted something amiss about the back of her left shoe.

Can you see it? Picture: Twitter/@KatraHigher
She took a photograph, and on closer inspection, she saw the piece of paper attached to the footwear had "my dog chewed it" in typed letters emblazoned across it.

As all good modern-day people do, she uploaded the picture onto Twitter.

"This woman was walking around NYC with this label on her shoe and now she's my wife," she captioned the picture, which she said went "absurdly viral".

 

Her handiwork has now garnered more than 146,000 likes, 29,000 shares and hundreds of brilliant comments from inspired pet owners.

One commenter made a bold claim, saying it was the "best use of a label maker in the entire history of label makers".

Hundreds other shared pictures to name and shame their furry destroyers of clothes and highlight just some of the damage they have done.

Don’t let a bit of dog bad behaviour get in the way of your day. Picture: Twitter/@KatraHigher
