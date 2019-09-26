Menu
BIG TALKS: Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge met with Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan and member for Wright Scott Buchholz to discuss the impacts and challenges of the South East Queensland City Deal.
Infrastructure, jobs, skills required for SEQ City Deal

26th Sep 2019 4:00 PM
JOBS, skills and infrastructure are three key elements required for South East Queensland's City Deal.

That's what local councils and federal MP's discussed during a meeting in the Lockyer Valley yesterday.

Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge met with Somerset and Lockyer Valley Regional Councils to discuss the impacts and challenges of theSEQ City Deal.

The wide-ranging partnership between all three levels of government aims to set out a plan to boost liveability and services in SEQ for the next 40-years, negating election cycles and funding battles.

Lockyer Valley mayor Tanya Milligan said the meeting, also attended by member for Wright Scott Buchholz, was positive.

"It was a great opportunity because it is those three levels of government... working with with community, working with industry and getting an understanding of the local perspective on what that long term vision might be for SEQ,” Cr Milligan said.

Jobs, skills and both digital and physical connectivity were hot items for discussion, but there was one item that stood out from the rest - water.

"If we have a alternative water source, that give people confidence, they can make plans,” she said.

"Then that makes our region attractive and that creates liveability.”

In the Somerset, the poor condition of the Brisbane Valley Highway dominated discussion.

Somerset mayor Graeme Lehmann opened the meeting by tabling a new report by international consulting engineering firm GHD, which highlighted a number of the highway's safety failings.

"The Brisbane Valley Highway is a Queensland Government responsibility and Somerset Regional Council is now seeking Federal Government support for its improvement to meet safe road design standards,” Cr Lehmann said.

The report found the region's main transport link was "deficient”, and the existing sealed shoulder widths did not meet "minimum design requirements”.

Cr Lehmann made it clear upgrades had to be part of City Deal.

"Too many lives are needlessly being lost on this substandard highway,” he said.

"While we welcome the opportunities presented by the SEQ City Deal, SH17 must be fixed so the Somerset community can fully and safely take part.”

It is hoped a draft proposal will be ready by June next year.

