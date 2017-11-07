News

Information session on for school leavers

RAAF's Corporal Ben Mangano connects a fuel nozzle to a C-17 Globemaster aircraft. Corporal Max Bree

EVER wondered what it would be like to work in the Australian Defence Force?

There are more than 250 roles available in the force right now.

This week Ipswich residents will have a chance to ask direct questions on what a career in the defence could mean for them.

Each role offers world-class training, job security, free healthcare and competitive salary.

On Wednesday night, an information session targeting school leavers will be held at the Ipswich Civic Centre on Limestone St.

Ipswich is on track to become Australia's biggest defence hub with a massive $1.1 billion expansion at the Amberley RAAF Base under way.

More than 6000 people work at the Amberley RAAF base.

The Air Force isn't the only available career pathway available, but presents an opportunity for Ipswich residents to stay close to home.

Within the Air Force offers there are some one-year roles, including ADF Gap Year.

But for general entrants the commitment is usually two to six years.

Officers serve a minimum of between three and fourteen years and in general, the longer the training required the longer the commitment.

Personnel may also be asked to work long and irregular hours during periods of specific service, but the salary package help compensate for those demands.

The information session starts at 6pm, to book your seat call 13 19 01 or visit defencejobs.gov.au/events for more information.

