Information night to learn facts about prostate cancer

Len Lamprecht and Dennis Ellis from the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia Ipswich Support Group. David Nielsen

IF YOU have been impacted by prostate cancer you are invited to attend a rehabilitation awareness evening in Rosewood.

The Ipswich Prostate Cancer Support Group is hosting the information night at the Rosewood RSL Memorial Hall on Thursday, June 20 at 7pm.

A number of guest speakers, including local doctors, will be on hand to explain what prostate

cancer is, how it is treated and ways that you can overcome the trauma of being diagnosed.

Jill and Leah Costello from Man Up Australia will also be in attendance to share their story on how the group was formed and how they raise money to train more prostate cancer nurses.

Ipswich Prostate Cancer Support group member Dennis Ellis urges men to come and learn the facts.

"This is a very important meeting which we hope will have far-reaching benefits for men and their

families of the West Moreton region coping with the trauma of prostate cancer," he said.

"We hope to see a big turnout because more needs to be said and done about prostate cancer."

Attendees can also discuss their concerns, share their own experiences and achievements with others.

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men.

More than 3000 men die of prostate cancer in Australia each year.

For more information, email Dennis on dennisellis1970@gmail.com or Len Maprecht on vllamprecht@gmail.com.