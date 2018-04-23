INFO SESSION: Environmental group to host meeting

A COMMUNITY meeting to update residents on the proposed BMI landfill and plans at Cleanaway, will be held on Saturday.

The meeting has been organised by the group Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments at the Riverview Community Centre.

Interested residents can also go along to community drop-in sessions at Cleanaway to learn more about the facility and a pending 'redesign and rehabilitation' application to Ipswich City Council.

Austin BMI Pty Ltd has proposed to establish a landfill at New Chum.

If approved, the facility New Chum facility would take up to 15.7 million cubic metres of waste over 18 years, about 1.1 million tonnes each year.

BMI has proposed to take construction and demolition waste only with no more than 10% regulated waste such as asbestos.

IRATE's community meeting

WHEN: Saturday, April 28 at 3.30pm.

WHERE: Riverview Community Centre, Old Ipswich Rd, Riverview

Cleanaway invites community to 'drop in'

A SERIES of community sessions on planned changes at Cleanaway's New Chum site will be held next week.

Residents have been invited to attend the sessions where the waste operator says it will explain "redesign and rehabilitation" plans at its landfill operation.

The QT asked for more information on those plans, however, the company declined to elaborate saying it was yet to finalise its development application.

Cleanaway says it plans to lodge that application with the council in May.

The meetings will be held on site across three days in late April.

To RSVP, call 1800 531 899.

The drop-in sessions will be held on 26 April (2pm-8pm), 27 April (10am-2pm) and 28 April (9am-1pm).

All sessions will be held on site at 100 Chum Street, New Chum.