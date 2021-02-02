Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

‘Influencer’ pleads guilty to drug charges

by Greg Stolz
2nd Feb 2021 11:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An Instagram influencer caught up in the same cocaine bust as former Gold Coast Titans NRL star Michael Gordon has pleaded guilty to participating in a criminal group.

Mikayla Noakes, 20, and her surfer boyfriend Tate Robinson, 22, were among seven people including Gordon arrested in cross-border raids last November.

They were accused of being part of a syndicate supplying cocaine across the Gold Coast and Tweed.

Noakes was charged with multiple offences including participating in a criminal group and supplying a prohibited drug.

Mikayla Noakes and Tate Robinson on Instagram.
Mikayla Noakes and Tate Robinson on Instagram.

She had pleaded not guilty to the most serious charge of participating in a criminal group but changed her plea to guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday.

She also pleaded guilty to supplying and possessing a prohibited drug.

Noakes will be sentenced on March 22.

Gordon, who was sacked by the Titans as an assistant coach after the drug bust, is due to be sentenced on February 15.

Former Gold Coast Titan player Michael Gordon. Picture: Scott Powick
Former Gold Coast Titan player Michael Gordon. Picture: Scott Powick

Robinson and accused syndicate ringleader Jack Jones are due to return to court on February 12.

Noakes had been ordered by a court to live with her grandparents and have no contact with Robinson as part of strict bail conditions.

Originally published as 'Influencer' pleads guilty to drug charges

qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Developer applies to add new recreational facilities to estate

        Premium Content Developer applies to add new recreational facilities to...

        Council News Sunnygold International is seeking approval for changes to its Six Mile Creek Estate in Collingwood Park

        Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Ipswich

        Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Ipswich

        Weather Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely

        Animal welfare duo ‘too busy’ for court proceedings

        Premium Content Animal welfare duo ‘too busy’ for court proceedings

        Pets & Animals A Lockyer Waters mum-and-daughter duo have told the court they are too busy, and...

        IN COURT: Full names of 115 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 115 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day