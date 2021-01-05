Influencer explains mocked viral moment

An aspiring influencer has revealed the reaction to her unintentionally viral day at the beach as thousands flooded her with messages.

"OK so this isn't really viral but it's still kind of viral," Alyssa Sinacori said when asked by another TikTok user about moments that have gone unintentionally viral.

Earlier this year, Ms Sinacori had been taking part in another viral TikTok fad called the "Lay All Your Love On Me" challenge, inspired by an over-the-top scene from 2008 movie Mamma Mia.

That challenge - "that everyone did", according to Ms Sinacori - involves participants melodramatically writhing on the sand at the water's edge in homage to the scene from the film.

Ms Sinacori delivered such a captivating scene it prompted several other people at Sydney's Bronte Beach to record her for themselves.

"Someone actually recorded me, which, I actually saw her recording it and I looked at her and I was like, 'What the f**k b**ch?' … I thought it was so funny that someone recorded me. Little did I know several people were recording me."

Footage captured by others was then shared on popular Australian meme page Brown Cardigan, a mainstay of Aussie online culture which has almost a million Instagram followers.

The page mostly posts 'Straya-type antics such as people hitting "shoeys", fights on public transport, and units who are too cooked to speak properly.

It appears the page didn't recognise the footage as being an attempt at the TikTok challenge, mocking Ms Sinacori, saying "if ya gunna act like a goose, might as well be a cooked one".

"I had no idea what it even was but like let me tell you: Within five minutes of it being posted on this stupid page I had over 30,000 f***ing messages," Ms Sinacori said, noting that Brown Cardigan had not even tagged her in the video.

The admins were at least kind enough to tag her when they shared her TikTok video on the account's Instagram Story on Monday.

Brown Cardigan did at least tag her when it shared her TikTok video in an Instagram Story. Picture: Instagram/Brown Cardigan

"Anyway so that blew up and now when I go out people refer to me as 'the b**ch on the beach' but like, wouldn't have it any other way. That's me, shaking my a** on the beach," Ms Sinacori said.

Ms Sinacori has more than 268,000 followers on TikTok and said she's "sure a lot of (them) follow from this video anyways".

Alyssa Sinacori’s TikTok challenge attempt was shared by a well-known meme page. Picture: TikTok/Alyssa Sinacori

She addressed the fallout from her viral video in a new TikTok. Picture: TikTok/Alyssa Sinacori

The TikTok challenge pokes fun at a scene from the Mamma Mia movie. Picture: TikTok/Alyssa Sinacori