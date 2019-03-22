Inflatable playground to pop up in Ipswich

FUN: The Inflatable Factory will be bringing a number of attractions to Springfield this April for the school holidays.

KIDS can bounce, jump, climb and slide to their hearts content these school holidays with a pop up inflatable playground coming to Ipswich.

Greg Smith from The Inflatable Factory said he was excited to bring the various obstacle courses and slides to Springfield for the first time this April.

"The Inflatable Factory have been popping up around Brisbane for the last two years during the school holidays," he said.

"Normally we have been setting up to the north and south of Brisbane, but we have so much support from the Ipswich area with people driving great distances to attend our events that we really wanted to find a place to set up in their own backyard.

"Our new event located at Orion Springfield Central we feel will bring it closer to the families of Ipswich and the surrounding areas.

"Whether it be conquering the 12m high shot gun jump slide, racing your friends through the 30m long obstacle course, getting rolled down the giant ramp strapped inside the Zorb Ball or having a blast on the many other inflatable attractions, we have your day of fun covered."

The Inflatable factory will be set up from April 8-22 and will be open daily from 9am-4pm.

Tickets are $9 for children aged four and under, $19 for children aged five and over to adults, and $70 for a family pass. Spectators are free.

Tickets can be bought on the day or online at https://theinflatablefactory.com.au/events.