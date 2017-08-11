Fresh fire ant infestation in Ipswich suburb

A FRESH fire ant infestation has been found at Augusta Pwy in Brookwater as a video on QT online reveals.

Infestations have been common in the city's east in recent times.

In May the QT reported nine nests had been found on Augusta Pwy near Leon Capra Dr by Biosecurity Queensland as part of their ongoing eradication program across Ipswich and Brisbane.

In the year previous 13 fire ant colonies had been detected in Augustine Heights, two in Springfield, 11 in Springfield Lakes and 10 in Springfield Central.

In March, near to St Augustine's Catholic College, an infestation was discovered.

Division 2 councillor Paul Tully told the QT previously that there had been a 16-year effort to eradicate the pest from south-east Queensland.

Cr Tully urged all residents to be vigilant over possible fire ant infestations.

"The most-remarkable thing about fire ants is how small they are," he said. "Most people think they are large like bull ants but they are much smaller about the size of the common household brown ant."

Multiple stings can make the body feel as though it is on fire.

They feed on native fauna and have the potential to eliminate native species.

They also kill newborn and hatchling animals and feed on seeds, causing damage to agricultural crops.

There are dogs specifically trained to sniff the fire ant out.

The ants leave mounds of soil when they nest, much like a crab on a beach.

The mounds can be a serious problem in lawns, sporting fields and golf courses, and also wreak havoc on irrigation systems and can also damage machinery during harvesting operations.

* Report fire ants to Biosecurity Queensland on 13 25 23 and help make Ipswich a fire ant free zone