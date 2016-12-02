INFECTION RISK: Bat warning issued by health authorities

TOO HOT: Bats start to suffer once the temperature hits 38 degrees

WARNINGS have been issued for a 'hidden' danger during this week's heatwave that doesn't involve dehydration or heat stroke.

Bats carrying the deadly lyssavirus suffer badly from the heat too and can drop from their roosting trees where concerned people often rush to help.

But compassion can be fatal; a bite from a bat infected with the Australian lyssavirus can lead to death.

In the past four weeks, there have been seven reported cases within the West Moreton area of exposure to bat saliva and some of those samples tested positive to lyssavirus.

Goodna-based health physician Dr Catherine Quagliotto said during the next five days it would be vital for people to remember, never touch a bat.

"If you do come across a bat please don't go near it, call the RSPCA or a wildlife care group," Dr Quagliotto said.

"Australian bat lyssavirus is similar to rabies and can be fatal for humans. If you are exposed, either by being bitten, scratched, or in any way, wash the wound gently with soap and water, and seek medical advice."

Bat rescuer Keith Falkiner said once the mercury hits 38 degrees, the most vulnerable bats "start to become badly affected by the heat" and start dropping to the ground.

